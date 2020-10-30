Jamaica Plain pharmacist accused of conspiring to sexually assault infant

The 32-year-old Bair, whom prosecutors said worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for next Tuesday, prosecutor said.

Brandon M. Bair was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Thursday where not guilty pleas were entered to five charges including conspiracy to commit rape of a child, Rollins said in a statement Friday.

A Jamaica Plain man who works as a hospital pharmacist allegedly conspired with another person to sexually assault an infant and is also accused of sharing child pornography over the Internet using the Kik and Discord apps, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office.

The charges against Bair grew out of a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children this August, which triggered an investigation by the Boston Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted by state and federal investigators.

Using a search warrant, police examined Bair’s Kik account and found about 1,000 images allegedly “depicting the rape, abuse and exploitation of children as young as infants. Bair is accused of possessing and sharing these documents through the app," Rollins' office said in the statement.

On the app Discord, Bair allegedly conspired “with another individual to forcibly rape the individual’s infant child,” Rollins' office said.

Bair also allegedly used Snapchat become friends with a child “and used the app to send the child an explicit image of himself," prosecutors said.

"As humans of conscience, it’s nearly impossible to imagine anyone harming a child in this manner,'' Rollins said in a statement. “But as District Attorney, I can tell you that these acts happen far more often than any of us would like to believe.”

Boston defense attorney Anthony W. Musto said he was appointed only to represent Bair at his arraignment, and that another attorney will be assigned by the Committee for Public Counsel Services to represent him at the dangerousness hearing. Musto declined further comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





