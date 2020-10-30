News in brief

A Jamaica Plain man who once worked as a hospital pharmacist allegedly conspired with another person to sexually assault an infant and is also accused of sharing child pornography over the Internet using the Kik and Discord apps, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Brandon M. Bair was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Thursday where not guilty pleas were entered to five charges including conspiracy to commit rape of a child, Rollins said in a statement Friday. Bair, 32, whom prosecutors said worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for next Tuesday, prosecutors said. According to a hospital spokesperson, Bair was hired by BIDMC in March 2019 in the hospital emergency department. He no longer works for BIDMC, which does not have children as patients, according to the spokesperson. Using a search warrant, police examined Bair’s Kik account and found about 1,000 images allegedly “depicting the rape, abuse and exploitation of children as young as infants. Bair is accused of possessing and sharing these documents through the app,” Rollins’ office said in the statement. Bair, a graduate of the University of Connecticut’s School of Pharmacy, has a currently active pharmacist license, according to the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Pharmacy.





LOWELL

3 men charged with murder

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Lowell last month, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Friday. Channa Phan, 27, Billy Phan, 29, and Billoeum Phan, 28. were charged with fatally shooting Tyrone Phet, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release. Phet was found suffering from a gunshot wound as he sat in his car parked outside of his home on Spring Avenue at 1:08 a.m., on Sept. 14. Officers had responded to the scene on the report of shots being fired. Phet was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died, officials said. The three men allegedly drove to Phet’s house and waited at a location for 21 minutes before shooting him multiple times, the release said. They then ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene. Channa Phan allegedly took steps to get rid of the vehicle in the days following the shooting, the release said. Channa and Billy Phan were arrested early Friday morning in Lowell. They were arraigned in Lowell District Court and ordered held without bail. Billoeum Phan was also arrested Friday afternoon at a residence in Manchester, N.H., according to the release. He is scheduled to be arraigned in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice and will face extradition to Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

WORCESTER

Assumption U. in temporary lockdown

Students at Assumption University on Friday started a shelter-in-place order that will last until at least next Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus, officials said. While in lockdown, students must stay in their dorm rooms, and only essential personnel will be allowed on campus, University President Francesco C. Cesareo said in a letter to the campus community. Commuter students will also switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester, the letter said. Eight students tested positive for the virus this week, and a total of 130 students are in quarantine or self-isolating on and off-campus, Michael K. Guilfoyle, executive director of communications for the university, said in an e-mail. The decision to lock down the campus was made in consultation with city public health officials, Cesareo wrote. Worcester is a high-risk community for COVID-19, and had 452 confirmed cases of the virus in the last 14 days according to public health data released Thursday.

ORONO, Maine

Ancestral land returned to Penobscot Nation

The private foundation that donated land for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine has returned 735 acres of ancestral land to the Penobscot Nation, officials said Friday. The land transferred from Elliotsville Foundation is located to the west of the town of Brownsville in Piscataquis County, in between two parcels of land already owned by Penobscots. The land includes the headwaters of the Pleasant River, a tributary to the Penobscot River, which is sacred to the tribe. The gift will create a contiguous bloc of over 5,000 acres. (AP)



