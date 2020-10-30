Police identify 24-year-old man fatally shot in Roxbury

Boston police on Friday identified the man fatally shot over the weekend as 24-year-old Earl Mejia of Roxbury.

Officers responded at 12:09 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 18 Dunreath Terrace in Roxbury, police said in a press release.

They arrived to find Mejia suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.