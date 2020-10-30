Police identify 24-year-old man fatally shot in Roxbury

Boston police on Friday identified the man fatally shot over the weekend as 24-year-old Earl Mejia of Roxbury.
Officers responded at 12:09 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 18 Dunreath Terrace in Roxbury, police said in a press release.
They arrived to find Mejia suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.