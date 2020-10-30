See how much snow has fallen in your town

Many in Massachusetts saw their first snowstorm of the season on Friday, with flakes continuing to fall into the afternoon — around the time when forecasters said they expected the weather event to start fizzling out.
“Steady light to moderate intensity snow will taper down to intermittent snow showers through the afternoon from west to east across southern New England,” forecasters wrote in a special weather statement.
Worcester County currently leads with the highest snowfall total in the state — with several towns reporting more than six inches on the ground, according to the most recent list of observations from the National Weather Service.
Here’s how much snow (in inches) your town has seen as of this afternoon:
Bristol County
Mansfield: 3.0
Taunton: 2.8
Rehoboth: 2.7
Boston/Norton: 2.1
Raynham: 1.5
Somerset: 1.3
Norton: 1.2
Essex County
Saugus: 4.8
Manchester: 4.5
Topsfield: 4.0
Lynn: 4.0
Methuen: 4.0
Peabody: 3.5
East Boxford: 3.5
Haverhill: 3.2
Amesbury: 3.0
Andover: 2.5
Ipswich: 1.0
Franklin County
Leyden: 3.2
Rowe: 3.2
North Heath: 3.0
Colrain: 2.0
Hampden County
Wales: 4.0
Ludlow: 2.5
Springfield: 1.8
Westover Air Force Base: 1.3
Chicopee: 1.2
Hampshire County
Goshen: 5.0
Belchertown: 2.3
Ware: 0.5
Middlesex County
Natick: 6.0
Framingham: 5.2
Hudson: 4.7
North Reading: 4.5
Tewksbury: 4.3
Hopkinton: 4.2
Pepperell: 4.2
Tyngsborough: 3.8
Ashland: 3.5
Carlisle: 3.5
Burlington: 3.5
South Natick: 3.5
Wilmington: 3.3
Somerville: 3.3
Lexington: 3.2
Concord: 3.2
Wakefield: 2.7
Dracut: 2.5
South Natick: 2.3
North Chelmsford: 2.0
Malden: 1.5
Norfolk County
Braintree: 5.5
Sharon: 4.5
Franklin: 4.3
Millis: 4.0
Dedham: 4.0
Foxborough: 3.5
South Weymouth: 3.4
Norwood: 3.3
East Braintree: 3.0
Needham: 3.0
Quincy: 2.8
Medway: 2.8
Milton: 2.1
Wrentham: 2.0
Walpole: 2.0
Weymouth: 1.8
Plymouth County
Brockton: 4.5
Rockland: 2.1
East Bridgewater: 1.0
Suffolk County
Boston: 4.5
Dorchester: 4.5
Logan Airport: 3.5
Chelsea: 2.9
Charlestown: 2.5
Worcester County
Grafton: 6.5
Sterling: 6.3
Westborough: 6.0
Milford: 6.0
Millbury: 5.8
Fitchburg: 5.6
Webster: 5.3
Templeton: 4.5
Worcester: 4.1
Leicester: 4.1
Princeton: 4.0
West Warren: 4.0
Winchendon: 4.0
Rochdale: 4.0
Ashburnham North: 3.8
Shrewsbury: 3.8
Northborough: 3.3
Northbridge: 3.0
Holden: 3.0
Lunenburg: 3.0
Boylston: 2.7
Sutton: 2.5
Leominster: 2.4
Auburn: 2.0
North Grafton: 2.0
Spencer: 1.0
Gardner: 0.8