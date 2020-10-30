See how much snow has fallen in your town

Many in Massachusetts saw their first snowstorm of the season on Friday, with flakes continuing to fall into the afternoon — around the time when forecasters said they expected the weather event to start fizzling out.

“Steady light to moderate intensity snow will taper down to intermittent snow showers through the afternoon from west to east across southern New England,” forecasters wrote in a special weather statement.

Worcester County currently leads with the highest snowfall total in the state — with several towns reporting more than six inches on the ground, according to the most recent list of observations from the National Weather Service.