Sorry to mention this, but daylight saving time ends Sunday

The end of daylight saving time moves both sunrise and sunset an hour earlier. But many people aren’t fans. Massachusetts, in fact, is the center of a national grass-roots effort calling for a move to Atlantic Standard Time year-round (the equivalent of staying on daylight saving time all the time).

The official time to turn your clock back is 2 a.m. Sunday. But if you’re not a night owl, you can do it when you go to bed Saturday. On Sunday everyone gets an extra hour of sleep. That’s the good part.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, meaning afternoons will suddenly dwindle as we head toward winter.

And the loss of afternoon sunlight struck some on social media as particularly painful in a year that is arguably one of the craziest in American history.

Writer Jill Filipovic tweeted about the end of daylight saving time, “Haven’t we been through enough?”

The state fire marshal’s office is taking the occasion to suggest that when people change their clocks this weekend, they should also check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“This weekend is a good time of year to replace regular batteries in your alarms, to test them, and to check for their birthdates. If they are more than 10 years old, replace the entire alarm,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said earlier this week in a statement.

Ostroskey noted that more people are at home due to the pandemic, including children learning, and adults working and cooking.

“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and working smoke alarms are key to surviving a fire,” giving people the extra time they need to get out of a burning house, Ostroskey said.

















