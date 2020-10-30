Three men charged in fatal shooting in Lowell

Phet was found suffering from a gunshot wound as he sat in his car parked outside of his home on Spring Avenue at 1:08 a.m., the Globe reported . Officers had responded to the scene on the report of shots being fired.

Channa Phan, 27, Billy Phan, 29, and Billoeum Phan, 28. were charged with fatally shooting Tyrone Phet on Sept.14, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.

Thee men have been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Lowell last month, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Friday.

Phet was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where he later died, officials said.

Advertisement

The three men allegedly drove to Phet’s house and waited at a location for 21-minutes before shooting him multiple times, the release said. The then ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene.

Channa Phan allegedly took steps to get rid of the vehicle in the days following the shooting, the release said.

Channa and Billy Phan were arrested early Friday morning in Lowell. They were arraigned in Lowell District Court and order held without bail, according to the release.

Billoeum Phan was also arrested Friday afternoon at a residence in Manchester, NH, according to the release.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice and will face extradition to Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.