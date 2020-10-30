Today is the last day to vote early in person in Mass.

The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office has a list of early voting locations and hours in Massachusetts. In many communities, it’s already too late: In places where municipal elections offices are closed on Fridays, the last day of in-person early voting was Thursday.

If you plan to cast your ballot in person, do it today or wait until Election Day: Friday is the last day of in-person early voting in Massachusetts.

More than 2 million people have already cast ballots this election cycle, either by mail or in person, the Secretary of State’s office said on Thursday. It’s a similar story around the country: Millions of voters have taken advantage of expanded voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 80 million Americans already have cast ballots around the country, according to the US Elections Project.

Advertisement

If you applied to vote by mail but have not yet returned your ballot, the US Postal Service now recommends that you drop it off in person at a ballot drop box or your local election office to ensure it arrives by Election Day.

In Massachusetts, ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted as long as they arrive at their destination by Nov. 6, according to Galvin’s office. But state officials are urging people not to wait.

If you wait until Election Day to mail out your ballot, “you’re taking a risk that it won’t reach your election office on Nov. 6,” said Deb O’Malley, a Galvin spokeswoman.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.