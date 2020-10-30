Tractor trailer jackknifes on bridge, driver injured in Worcester

A driver was injured after a tractor trailer jackknifed on a bridge in Worcester, causing several lanes to close Friday afternoon, State Police said.
Around 2 p.m., troopers were on scene at the bridge on Interstate 290 westbound, State Police said in a tweet.
The driver was brought to the hospital by troopers, according to the tweet. Traffic on the bridge prevented EMS from reaching the victim.
Fuel spilled into Lake Quinsigamond below the bridge, State Police said.
One lane reopened shortly after 2 p.m., according to the tweet. All other lanes remain closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Troopers on scene, Rt 290 WB on Quinsigamond bridge for jackknifed tractor trailer. Driver injured, being transported to hospital by Troopers because blocked traffic prevented EMS from reaching victim. Fuel has spilled into lake below. One lane just reopened, all others closed.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.