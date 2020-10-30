Victims of N.H. motorcycle crash reach settlement with trucking company’s insurer

Details of the agreement weren’t publicly disclosed. A lawyer involved in the case said the settlement is protected by a confidentiality clause.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit at the request of Westfield Transport, the trucking business that employed the driver charged in the crash; the company’s insurer, Pilgrim Insurance Co.; the estates of the seven victims who were killed; and the injured motorcyclist.

The insurer of a troubled trucking company reached a court settlement over insurance payouts Friday, ending a lawsuit involving the estates of the seven people killed — as well as a motorcyclist injured — in a high-profile, 2019 crash in New Hampshire.

Pilgrim Insurance filed the lawsuit last year, asking the court to divide the $1 million dollar liability policy and release the company from its duty to defend Westfield Transport, which went out of business after the crash on June 21, 2019.

Lawyers for Pilgrim Insurance didn’t respond Friday afternoon to an e-mail seeking comment.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, went to work as a driver for Westfield Transport two days before the crash. Zhukovskyy, who had a litany of previous arrests and road violations on his record, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and other charges. He is expected to face a trial next year.

Agreements have also been reached in separate civil lawsuits against Zhukovskyy and Westfield Transport brought by the estates of Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, a married couple from Lakeville killed in the crash, and Joshua Morin, a motorcyclist from Dalton who was seriously injured, court records show. Details of the agreements were not filed in court.

Also killed were Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr, 59; Daniel Pereira, 58; Aaron Perry, 45, and his girlfriend, Desma Oakes, 42; and Michael Ferazzi, 62.

Records released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the crash, show Zhukovskky wasn’t covered by Westfield Transport’s liability policy at the time of the collision.

The company’s insurance agent told investigators Westfield Transport sent an e-mail requesting that Zhukovskyy be added to the policy at 7:49 p.m. on June 21, 2019, just over an hour after the crash.

The NTSB investigation also revealed that another Westfield Transport driver was added to the same liability police in February 2019 even though his New Jersey driver’s license had been suspended a few months earlier.

The NTSB has scheduled a meeting on Dec. 1 to discuss the crash.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.