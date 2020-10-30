William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s daughter advocate tribute to Boston native

William Shatner and the daughter of Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed Spock to Shatner’s Captain Kirk in the Star Trek universe, are embracing the idea of a permanent memorial to Nimoy, a native who treasured his tie to the city throughout his life.
In a posting on her Twitter account Friday afternoon, Julie Nimoy enthusiastically endorsed a sculpture showing a hand signaling the Vulcan greeting - remember “Live Long and Prosper”? - that would be a memorial to Nimoy’s lasting contributions to American culture.
As a special tribute, a 25’ stainless steel #LLAP memorial has been proposed in Boston. It will honor @TheRealNimoy and will be a symbol for peace and tolerance worldwide. Dad would be so happy that this positive message could resonate with people for yrs to come. @nimoycopdfilm pic.twitter.com/s2cz7vNLqs— Julie Nimoy (@JulieNimoy) October 30, 2020
Shatner quickly endorsed the idea.
Hey @BostonGlobe @BostonDotCom @bostonherald @CityOfBoston @MassGovernor @marty_walsh This needs to happen! 🖖🏻 Leonard was very proud of his Boston roots. https://t.co/vbuviwinS0— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 30, 2020
It was not immediately clear whether the proposal was still only a drawing or something more substantive. But fans of Nimoy, who died in 2015 at age 83, were hoping it one day becomes a reality.
This would be incredible! I’ve only visited Boston once, in 1987, we visited relatives in the area. While there, we visited the Boston Science Museum, there I saw an IMAX film including a fly over of downtown Boston narrated by your Dad. Brilliant, inspiring, so wonderful! 🖖— Dracula 👻🎃Lawrence #WeAreStarfleet 🖖🇨🇦 (@DerekLawrence73) October 30, 2020
