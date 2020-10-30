fb-pixel

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s daughter advocate tribute to Boston native

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 30, 2020, 23 seconds ago
Leonard Nimoy's high school yearbook photo; his discussion and dramatic club experience apparently served him well.
William Shatner and the daughter of Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed Spock to Shatner’s Captain Kirk in the Star Trek universe, are embracing the idea of a permanent memorial to Nimoy, a native who treasured his tie to the city throughout his life.

In a posting on her Twitter account Friday afternoon, Julie Nimoy enthusiastically endorsed a sculpture showing a hand signaling the Vulcan greeting - remember “Live Long and Prosper”? - that would be a memorial to Nimoy’s lasting contributions to American culture.



Shatner quickly endorsed the idea.

It was not immediately clear whether the proposal was still only a drawing or something more substantive. But fans of Nimoy, who died in 2015 at age 83, were hoping it one day becomes a reality.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.