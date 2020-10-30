William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s daughter advocate tribute to Boston native

William Shatner and the daughter of Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed Spock to Shatner’s Captain Kirk in the Star Trek universe, are embracing the idea of a permanent memorial to Nimoy, a native who treasured his tie to the city throughout his life.

In a posting on her Twitter account Friday afternoon, Julie Nimoy enthusiastically endorsed a sculpture showing a hand signaling the Vulcan greeting - remember “Live Long and Prosper”? - that would be a memorial to Nimoy’s lasting contributions to American culture.



