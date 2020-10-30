Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr endorses Trump in new ad

Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr endorsed Republican President Donald Trump in an ad in the Manchester Union-Leader Friday, saying Trump had “delivered for the American people.”

“That’s the kind of teammate I want,” Orr said in the ad, which included a picture of Orr and his wife, Peggy, with Trump, all of them smiling and making a thumbs-up gesture.

“Some of you may still be undecided at this point. Your vote for President Trump would help to keep America moving forward in the years ahead. So please, join Peggy and me in supporting President Donald J. Trump for re-election in this most important election,” the ad said.