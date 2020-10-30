Graphic: The number of COVID-19 high-risk communities in Mass. has risen dramatically. Take a look at where

Coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing over the past two months in Massachusetts, and now, most residents live in what the state calls “high-risk areas.”

The number of communities designated as high risk has grown from eight on August 12 to 121 on Thursday— a full one-third of cities and towns, and, or 61 percent of the state population, according to a Globe analysis.

The graphic above shows how the increases have transpired over this time period. Data are released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health once a week. The colors in the graphic show the average daily rates, given by number of cases per 100,000 people. Red means a town or city has greater than eight cases per 100,000 people; yellow is four-eight cases per 100,000; green, less than four cases per 100,000; and grey is less than five cases total.