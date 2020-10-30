Mass. coronavirus cases rise by 1,488, continuing spike; 23 deaths reported

The number of new cases reported daily has been over 1,000 for the past seven days. The latest case tally brings the state total to 153,229, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,488 on Friday, the highest total yet in a recent spike.

State officials also reported that 20,248 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.72 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 6 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 262 people, bringing that total to 127,016.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered, was at 1.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state also offers on its dashboard a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested. That number reached 8.0 percent. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 570 to 571. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity was one, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 20; the lowest that number has been is nine.

Case numbers had already been gradually rising when they jumped from 646 on Oct. 21 to 986 on Oct. 22. The count was 968 the next day and has reached over 1,000 the next seven days.

Increases in case counts and in other metrics have raised concerns among experts — and some are calling for the state to consider rolling back parts of its reopening. The spike comes as experts have warned that the virus could return with a vengeance in the colder weather, and as cases have been surging in Europe and in much of the rest of the United States.

Governor Charlie Baker has acknowledged the Massachusetts increases and has called for people to step up their vigilance. He has also said the state is better prepared now to handle a surge than in the dark days of the spring.

In Boston, where schools have already gone fully remote, officials are mulling lowering the number of people who can attend both indoor and outdoor gatherings, and pondering a weekslong pause to indoor restaurant dining, the Globe reported Friday.

In related news, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation this week updated its forecast for total US coronavirus deaths to around 400,000 by Feb. 1.









