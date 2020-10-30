Most people in Massachusetts now live in communities at high-risk for COVID-19

But those communities account for 4.2 million people out of the state’s population of 6.9 million, or about 61 percent of the population.

The state says that 121 of the state’s 351 cities and towns are deemed high-risk. That may not seem like much.

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has grown to the point that most people in the state live in a high-risk community.

The color-coded risk map of communities in Massachusetts shows most of the lowest-risk communities are in the less densely populated western part of the state.

Communities that are in the “red zone," deemed at highest risk of coronavirus, have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days.

The statewide daily average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 11.8, up from 9.2 last week. Boston’s average daily rate was at 15.8, up from 12.0 last week.

The state had seen more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases for six days in a row as of Thursday. And new state data indicates that dozens of clusters in the past month have been identified in child care settings, nursing homes, senior living centers, restaurants and food courts, and from organized athletic activities, the Globe reports.

Experts say they are concerned about the rising number of cases.





