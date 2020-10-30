Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in private ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot a year after engagement.

Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and the Harvard alum married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. The post said the couple’s wedding followed the COVID-19 safety precautions as “directed by the CDC.”

The actress and “Saturday Night Live” star got engaged in 2019 after dating two years.