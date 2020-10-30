US will leave the Paris climate accord on Nov. 4. But voters will decide for how long.

But whether the country’s exit turns out to be brief or lasting depends on the outcome of the presidential contest.

The exit of the world’s largest economy — and the second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China — comes three years to the day after President Trump began the drawn-out legal process of withdrawing the nation from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Another important date looms on the calendar this coming week, in addition to a national election billed as the most pivotal in decades. On Wednesday, the United States is set to become the only nation to officially withdraw from an international pact aimed at slowing climate change.

A second Trump term would make clear that an international effort to slow the Earth’s warming will not include the US government. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, meanwhile, has vowed to rejoin the Paris accord as soon as he is inaugurated, and to make the United States a global leader on climate action.

For observers overseas, much as for voters in the United States, the differences could hardly be more stark, the stakes hardly higher.

''For us, it could be a matter of survival,'' said Carlos Fuller, the lead negotiator for Alliance of Small Island States, a group of 44 islands and low-lying coastal states around the world that act as a bloc at international climate talks.

Sea level rise is already threatening the ability of some island nations in the Pacific, such as Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands, to remain habitable, he said. In the Caribbean, ocean acidification and swelling seas are driving coral reefs toward extinction and imperiling fishing and tourism.

“The next 10 years for us are crucial,” Fuller said. “It’s imperative that we take action now.”

Trump’s election in 2016 surprised delegates who had gathered in Morocco to begin hashing out how to implement the sweeping promises the world had agreed to a year earlier in Paris. And his swift reversal in priorities upended the previous US role in nudging nations to do more to combat global warming.

In the year-long run-up to the Paris climate agreement, former president Barack Obama raised climate change in virtually every meeting with a foreign leader. ''No nation, large or small, wealthy or poor, is immune,'' he said in one UN speech.

Trump, by contrast, has repeatedly questioned the science around climate change and looked upon international cooperation as both suspect and expensive. Because of the complicated rules of the Paris agreement, the US exit took until the final days of Trump’s first term to complete. But his mind has been made up since June 1, 2017, when he announced that the United States would bow out.

Even before officially exiting, the Trump administration has damaged the Paris framework.

While pursuing an ''America First'' foreign policy, it has not made payments to the Green Climate Fund, which was created to help developing countries adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change. It has blocked progress at the Arctic Council, the intergovernmental group that grapples with climate-fueled problems facing governments and indigenous communities in one of the world’s fastest-warming regions.

It has teamed up with oil- and gas-rich Russia and Saudi Arabia to water down language about the urgency of climate change during international negotiations. It has failed to file, as the accord requires, a biennial accounting of total US greenhouse gas emissions from man-made sources — and what is being done to reduce them. And the US retreat, many people here and abroad worry, has given license to some other countries to slow their own promises to more rapidly cut their emissions.

Moreover, the United States has failed to provide the leadership needed to accelerate the international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions enough to keep the world ''well below'' 3.6 Fahrenheit of warming compared to the late 19th century. That’s the threshold beyond which scientists say the planet will suffer irreversible, catastrophic damage.

Even before Trump became president, the United States looked certain to miss its own Paris accord commitment to lower carbon emissions 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

But the Trump administration has widened that gap, even with the drop in economic activity resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has weakened regulations that were designed to reduce pollution generated by the United States, which accounts for about 15 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions each year. And the administration has been trying to stop states like California from taking their own steps to transition away from fossil fuels.

''It is clear President Trump has slowed down global progress and ambition on climate since taking office in 2017, and if climate deniers keep the White House and Congress, delivering a climate-safe planet will be slower and more challenging,'' Laurence Tubiana, a French diplomat who presided over the 2015 Paris talks and is considered a key architect of the agreement, wrote in an email.

At the same time, Trump’s abrupt reversal of US climate policies and his disdain for the Paris accord have done little to outright derail the international effort. The European Union has adopted a Green Deal. Japan and Britain have announced more aggressive new targets. And China has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, while Japan recently said it intends to reach that target in 2050. None of the other nearly 200 countries have followed the United States in withdrawing from the Paris agreement.