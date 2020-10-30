Weighing Trump immigration policy just makes it all the more hurtful

Kimberly Atkins’s op-ed “Immigration policy is on the ballot. If voters don’t decide, the conservative Supreme Court will” (Opinion, Oct. 27) reminds readers of the importance of voting in this election, if they even needed a reminder. With the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, I am terrified for the outcome of future rulings regarding various policies, including immigration. Atkins provides some comfort in the fact that a Joe Biden victory would mean immigration policy that is more inclusive and humane.
It is shocking to read that President Trump’s move to phase out the temporary protected status of asylum seekers and his imposition of the “public charge” rule could be sent to the highest court if he is reelected. Actions such as these are past the point of being defined as immigration policy. They are, quite frankly, an attack on the basic human rights of innocent people.
How does turning away terrified people seeking a better life or stripping the legal status of immigrants because they use Medicaid “make America great”? Such policy decisions aim to destroy the values of diversity and honor that we claim to hold high. It would truly be devastating to see the reelection of Trump lead to decisions on immigration such as these.
Kaitlynn Slattery
Washington, D.C.