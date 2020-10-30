Youth hockey world must be compelled to cooperate with virus protocols

The list of things that have infuriated me during these pandemic months is long indeed, from the callous ineptitude on display at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to the president’s endless series of super-spreader rallies. But the reports of selfishness and stupidity in the local youth hockey community really made my blood boil (“Baker ties virus spike to people under 30,” Page A1, Oct. 28).

It’s bad enough that families and coaches insisted on engaging in a crowded indoor activity in a cold, dry space (ideal conditions for the spread of the coronavirus), but now we read claims that that they are stonewalling contact tracers. To what purpose? They can’t possibly think this will help them get back on the ice any sooner.