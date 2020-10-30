Amid cancer battle, John Daly tied for Champions lead in Florida

Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark survived ferocious winds in the Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into a weekend that includes 64-year-old Fred Funk . Armour managed three early birdies and another on the par-5 17th for a 1-under 70 at Port Royal in Southampton. Clark played in the afternoon and reached 10-under par until a pair of late bogeys for a 68. They were at 8-under 134, one ahead of Kramer Hickok (68). The big surprise was Funk, who chipped in for birdie from the behind the ninth green for a 72. He is the oldest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 65-year-old Tom Watson five years ago in the RBC Heritage at Hilton. The only other players 64 or older to make the cut since 1970 were Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead .

Playing his fourth event since revealing he’s fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shot an 8-under 64 Friday for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk in the PGA Tour Champions' TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Fla. Daly had his lowest score in his five-year career on the 50-and-over tour. The two-time major champion won his lone Champions title in 2017 in Houston. Daly eagled the par-5 18th for a first-nine 31 on The Old Course at Broken Sound. He finished with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. Furyk birdied the last two holes and three of the last four. Bernhard Langer was a stroke back with Duffy Waldorf , Scott Parel , and Robert Karlsson .

TENNIS

Djokovic stunned by lucky loser in Vienna

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost for only the third time this year after a listless effort in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals in Vienna, falling to 42nd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 2-6, 1-6. Djokovic is skipping the Paris Masters next week. Sonego lost in the final qualifying round but was added as a lucky loser to the main draw after several players pulled out with injuries. He hasn’t lost a set. The Italian became the first lucky loser to beat the world No. 1 since 2017 when Jordan Thomson stunned Andy Murray in London. Sonego will play Daniel Evans, a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3 winner over Grigor Dimitrov, for a place in Sunday’s final. Andrey Rublev beat Dominic Thiem, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to set up a semifinal against Kevin Anderson, who ousted Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

Zverev denies domestic abuse accusations

German tennis star Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse, saying they are “simply not true.” The 23-year-old was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Championat on Thursday. Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, said Zverev attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the US Open in 2019. She said she feared for her life at the time. Sharypova initially accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of abuse on Instagram.

NBA

Raptors cooperating with Davis investigation

The Toronto Raptors say they will cooperate fully with the NBA’s investigation into guard Terence Davis following his arrest in New York on charges including assault. Davis faces several charges after police said he hit his girlfriend in the face during an argument at a Manhattan high-rise on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the child to fall. Davis is free on his own recognizance and his next court date is set for Dec. 11 … Mike D’Antoni and Amare Stoudemire are joining new Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash’s staff, creating a Phoenix reunion in New York. D’Antoni, who coached Houston the last four seasons, was named Coach of the Year in 2005 after leading the Suns to 62 wins with Nash at point guard and Stoudemire at power forward.

SOCCER

Ronaldo cleared after COVID-19 recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the coronavirus after 19 days and three missed matches for Juventus, the Italian soccer club announced. He missed Juventus' matches with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. He could return Sunday at Spezia in Serie A, or Wednesday at Ferencvaros in the Champions League in Budapest … Nobby Stiles, a midfielder who won the World Cup with England in 1966 and the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968, died. He was 78. Stiles' family said he died following a long illness. According to reports, he had suffered from advanced dementia and prostate cancer. Stiles, one of only three Englishmen, along with Bobby Charlton and Ian Callaghan, to win both Cup titles, made 28 national team appearances from 1965-70.

MISCELLANY

Jordan teams up with Joe Gibbs Racing

Michael Jordan, whose 23XI Racing begins NASCAR competition next season, is teaming up with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. Jordan partnered with current NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin as new team owners and will field the No. 23 car for Bubba Wallace. Joe Gibbs Racing, the flagship Toyota team, won last year’s Cup Series championship — and five titles since 2000 — with Kyle Busch and both Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are in contention for this year’s title. Hamlin has driven for Toyota and JGR since 2008, so an alliance with any other manufacturer would have been a significant conflict of interest. But 23XI is not a fifth Gibbs car — that’s against NASCAR rules — and Hamlin had to prove its independence for the team to launch … Defending champion Primoz Roglic retook the Spanish Vuelta’s red leader jersey from Ecuadoran cyclist Richard Carapaz with an uphill Stage 10 sprint finish to win the mostly flat 115-mile coastal ride in northern Spain. The Slovenian pulled even with the same overall time as Carapaz. Ireland’s Dan Martin is third, 25 seconds back … The Hockey Hall of Fame will have no new inductees in 2021, with the class of 2020 — which features forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre, and longtime general manager Ken Holland — honored instead. The 2020 ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 16 in Toronto, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

