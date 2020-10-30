A closer look at D.J. Uiagalelei, the Clemson quarterback who will fill in for Trevor Lawrence vs. Boston College

With Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined and in isolation after testing positive earlier this week for COVID-19, the top-ranked Tigers will put the ball in the hands of 19-year-old true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei for Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against visiting Boston College.
Here’s a closer look at the 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback.
▪ A four-star recruit out of national power St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif., Uiagalelei was the second-ranked prospect in the nation (behind fellow Clemson signee Bryan Bresee) by Rivals.com.
▪ At Bosco, Uiagalelei threw for 10,496 yards, 127 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, directing coach Jason Negro’s program to the nation’s top ranking and a 7A state title.
▪ Uiagalelei, whom scouts compare to Cam Newton, has appeared in five games in relief of Lawrence. He is 12-for-19 passing with 102 yards and no touchdowns. He’s rushed eight times for 32 yards and two scores.
▪ He also pitched for the St. John Bosco baseball team, and had a 95 m.p.h. fastball. There was chatter Uiagalelei, whom MLB scouts touted as a potential early round draft selection, might also play baseball at Clemson. But in September, Uiagalelei told reporters that he most likely won’t play baseball in college.
“It’s always a thought in my head,” Uiagalelei said after his collegiate debut against Wake Forest. “It’s an option, but most likely I’m just playing football.”