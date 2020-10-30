A closer look at D.J. Uiagalelei, the Clemson quarterback who will fill in for Trevor Lawrence vs. Boston College

With Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined and in isolation after testing positive earlier this week for COVID-19, the top-ranked Tigers will put the ball in the hands of 19-year-old true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei for Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against visiting Boston College.

Here’s a closer look at the 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback.

▪ A four-star recruit out of national power St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif., Uiagalelei was the second-ranked prospect in the nation (behind fellow Clemson signee Bryan Bresee) by Rivals.com.