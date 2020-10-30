EMass cross-country: Hopkinton’s Nick Brown headlines Runners of the Week

Ella Bates, Weymouth — The eighth grader continued to set the pace for the Wildcats (4-0) in a Bay State Conference win against Braintree. She finished the 2.7-mile course in 16:55 and has yet to lose a dual meet.

Highlighting top performances of cross-country runners from EMass leagues in the past week:

Nick Brown, Hopkinton — The senior set a course record, completing the Hillers’ 2.9-mile course in 16:07 in a 19-36 Tri-Valley League victory over Norton.

Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket — The freshman has emerged as one of the top runners in the Cape Ann League. Her time of 19:40 led all participants in Wednesday’s 19-40 win over Triton, helping Pentucket move to 3-0.

Ava LoVuolo, Marshfield — The Rams (5-0) captured the Patriot League girls' regular-season crown on Tuesday behind a strong finish from LoVuolo. Her 19:58 time on Whitman-Hanson’s 5K course led a top seven that featured six Marshfield runners.

George Nikolakopoulos, St. John’s Prep — The Eagles (4-0) have eased through the Catholic Conference following the senior’s lead. Nikolakopoulos (17:02) led Prep to a 25-31 triumph over BC High on Tuesday.

Graham Stedfast, Triton — Behind a winning time of 17:40 from the senior, the Vikings (5-0) clinched the Cape Ann League boys' regular season title with a 17-46 win over Pentucket.