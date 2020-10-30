In the first of its kind for Northeastern, it’s everyone in the pool for a virtual swim meet

“It’s a whole new experience,” said Weiler, who was able to continue to work out in a pool back home and attend classes online. “It’s exciting. Any racing is good racing. We had a lot of fun today.”

After quarantining and following university protocols, they were cleared to participate in the Huskies’ first virtual dual meet, on Friday.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Northeastern seniors Matilda Weiler and Klara Juliusson. After initially opting to stay in their native Sweden this semester amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair decided to return to Boston to rejoin their teammates on Northeastern’s swimming and diving team.

The Huskies and their opponent, Richmond, are separated by more than 500 miles, but the schools provided a stream to each other, with the teams alternating which one would swim first for most of the events. Both teams swam at the same time for the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, as well as the 500 and 1,000 freestyle events, as those races are longer in duration. Diving will compete on Saturday.

“I think everybody’s just trying to think outside the box a little bit on how we can provide competition for our athletes and try to do it in a safe and healthy manner,” said Northeastern athletic director Jeff Konya. “So this made a lot of sense.”

Northeastern was just happy to be back in the water in this most unusual year. Many of the swimmers returned to campus in September and had not been in a pool since last season was halted in March. In a typical season, the team would begin practice on the first day of classes.

This year, the school initially decided not to allow organized sports until Oct. 1. That eventually got moved up to Sept. 20, but with strict guidelines. The team would practice in groups of 10, five hours a week, with five swimmers working on one side of the pool, and five on the other.

The athletes continued to be tested for the coronavirus three times a week, and as the season progressed with no positive results, they were able to increase both the number of people allowed to practice at one time, as well as the time spent in the pool in each week. This week, the team has been able to practice as a group, spending about 12 hours a week in the pool.

“We’re fortunate that Northeastern has taken a conservative approach and done a great job testing,” said head coach Roy Coates. “We’ve remained healthy.”

Other schools in the Colonial Athletic Association have not been as fortunate, with some programs having to be halted either because of an outbreak or reports of team members attending parties.

This has resulted in a lack of opponents, with Northeastern’s first action coming last week in an intrasquad meet. Friday’s opportunity came along when Richmond coach Matt Barany approached Coates about having virtual meets. The idea was to start a COVID league, with schools such as Rice, Ohio University and the University of San Diego joining in. But that has not worked out to this point, although the plan is to pursue additional meets after the swimmers embraced Friday’s competition.

“Almost all of them haven’t competed since last February, so they were just thrilled to get on the blocks and race, whether it’s against their teammates, or against the clock,” said Coates. “It’s given us a purpose to do training and giving them a chance to race.”

It will not go down as a sanctioned event and will not be recognized by the NCAA, but the athletes seemed grateful for the experience and are hoping for more meets in the future.

“I thought it was really fun,” said freshman Anne Rademacher of Hampton, N.H. “Preferably I’d want it to be back to normal. But if this is the way it’s going to be, I’ll take it.”

