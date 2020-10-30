Jon Lester’s option declined by Cubs, former Red Sox lefthander becomes free agent

Lester was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts this year with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks. He earned a prorated $5,555,556 from his scheduled $15 million salary.

CHICAGO — Jon Lester’s $25 million mutual option for 2021 was declined Friday by the Chicago Cubs, completing the $155 million, six-year contract he signed as a free agent in December 2014 and allowing the 36-year-old left-hander to return to the open market.

He was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts over six seasons with the Cubs and was 3-3 with a 2.44 ERA and .201 opponents' batting average in the postseason. Lester headed to Chicago after a half-season with Oakland, where the Red Sox had dealt him at the 2014 trade deadline following eight and a half seasons in Boston.

A five-time All-Star, Lester went 110-63 with a 3.64 ERA in 261 career starts with the Red Sox, finishing fourth in the Cy Young voting in both 2010 and ’14. The Red Sox have not homegrown a starting pitcher near his caliber since taking him in the second round of the 2002 draft. He blossomed into the Red Sox ace, making their Opening Day start annually from 2011–14 and topping 200 innings in five of his six full seasons on the roster.

Boston’s mishandling of negotiations on a long-term contract remains a sore spot, the team’s reported offer of four years and $70 million prior to the 2014 season miles from what he ended up getting following a winter bidding war. It was also a part of the reason for multiple big expenditures on pitching since, be it David Price’s $217 million free-agent deal in 2015 or Chris Sale’s $145-million extension before the 2019 season.

“I think we blew the Jon Lester [negotiations],” Red Sox (and Boston Globe) owner John Henry said in February 2019. “We blew re-signing him in spring training.”

Chicago also claimed infielder Max Schrock off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and assigned left-hander Rex Brothers outright to Triple-A Iowa.