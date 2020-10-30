Major league owners approve sale of Mets to Steve Cohen

An entity controlled by Cohen will own 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team.

The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days.

Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city does not object to the sale. The city had the right to review the proposed transfer of the lease of Citi Field, the Mets' home since 2009.

The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer.

“I extend my best wishes to Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz and Jeff Wilpon and thank them for their longstanding efforts for the Mets. In particular, we appreciate Fred’s decades of service to league committees and the governance of the game," baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate Mr. Cohen on receiving approval from the major league clubs. Steve will bring his lifelong passion for the Mets to the stewardship of his hometown team, and he will be joined by highly respected baseball leadership as well. I believe that Steve will work hard to deliver a team in which Mets fan can take pride.”

The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management. He first bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million.

The publisher Doubleday & Co. bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founding owner Joan Payson for $21.1 million, with the company owning 95% of the team and Wilpon controlling 5%.

When Doubleday & Co. was sold to Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its shares of the team for $80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners.

Wilpon completed his buyout of Doubleday in August 2002, ending what had become an acrimonious partnership. Under the original appraisal, Doubleday would have received $137.9 million — half the team’s $391 million value after accounting for debt. Wilpon sued, and the sides then settled.

Cohen controlled SAC Capital Advisors, which in 2013 pleaded guilty to criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a $900 million fine and forfeit another $900 million to the federal government, though $616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to pay to settle parallel actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was to be deducted from the $1.8 billion.

Rangers decline option on Kluber

The Texas Rangers declined the $18 million contract option on righthander Corey Kluber, who lasted just one inning in his only start before a shoulder injury ended his season.

Kluber gets a $1 million buyout, and the club has said it is interested in re-signing Kluber to a less expensive deal. The Rangers acquired the two-time Cy Young Award winner from Cleveland last offseason in a trade that sent hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase to the Indians. Clase was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Kluber threw 18 pitches in his only inning for the Rangers, leaving with shoulder tightness in a 5-2 loss to Colorado in the third game of the season. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a small tear in his shoulder muscle the next day.

It was Kluber’s first appearance with a team other than Cleveland, and his first start in almost 15 months after his right forearm was broken by a line drive in what ended up being his final start for the Indians on May 1, 2019. Kluber was close to returning later that season when an oblique injury sidelined him again.

Texas also assigned righthander Luke Farrell to the minor leagues, and righthanded reliever Ian Gibaut was sent to Minnesota on a waiver claim.

Rays' Morton, Zunino in limbo

The Tampa Bay Rays are declining 2021 options on pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino but the AL champions say they remain hopeful of re-signing them. Morton, who turns 37 next month, was due to earn $15 million. Zunino’s option was for $4.5 million. Both played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games ... The Cleveland Indians declined contract options on closer Brad Hand, first baseman Carlos Santana, and outfielder Domingo Santana for next season, moves that cut $30.75 million from the team’s projected 2021 payroll. The club exercised its $5.5 million option for catcher Roberto Pérez, who has been exemplary in handling one of the AL’s best pitching staffs ... The Toronto Blue Jays exercised a $1.5 million club option for 2021 on reliever Rafael Dolis and declined a $9.5 million option on righthander Chase Anderson, who gets a $500,000 buyout ... The Milwaukee Brewers declined 2021 options on infielders Jedd Gyorko and Eric Sogard as well as outfielder Ben Gamel. Gyorko and Sogard each had $4.5 million options and now instead become eligible for free agency. Gyorko gets a $1 million buyout and Sogard $500,000 ... The Chicago White Sox declined a $12 million option for designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and a $7 million option for lefthander Gio González. The team also exercised a $3.5 million option on utilityman Leury García, reinstated righthander Michael Kopech from the restricted list, and activated righty Jimmy Lambert from the 60-day injured list. The White Sox lost infielder Yolmer Sánchez on waivers to the Baltimore Orioles ... The Miami Marlins declined their $4 million option on reliever Brandon Kintzler, who gets a $250,000 buyout ... Reliever Cam Bedrosian cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment from the Los Angeles Angels. Bedrosian would have been eligible for arbitration this winter.The Angels assigned catcher José Briceño and infielder Elliot Soto outright to Triple-A Salt Lake after they cleared waivers. Los Angeles also announced reliever Jacob Barnes had been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.