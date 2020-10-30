NFL: Chargers-Broncos game Sunday still on despite COVID-19 cases

“No, it is not. There’s no change to the status of the game,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press. “There have been 70-plus instances of a team having a player or players who test positive. The player is isolated and we conduct contact tracing to ensure to mitigate any risk of potential spread among the team.”

The NFL said Friday that the Los Angeles Chargers’ game at Denver this weekend isn’t in jeopardy after players on both teams tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Broncos postponed practice Friday after learning starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19.

Glasgow was at home in self-isolation as were two players who were determined to have been in close contact.

“Hey everybody. I appreciate all the well wishes,” Glasgow tweeted Friday afternoon. “Feeling pretty good right now. I’m hoping to stay healthy through this and get back out on the field as soon as I can. Until then, stay safe and go Broncos!”

Glasgow’s position coach, Mike Munchak, has been absent since Wednesday for COVID-19 reasons. The team declined to say whether Munchak or somebody close to him has the virus.

The Broncos (2-4) said they were conducting virtual meetings Friday in preparation for their game against the Chargers (2-4).

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.

The Broncos, who are scheduled to return to practice Saturday, were already in the league’s intensive coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago. Modkins returned to work Monday.

Earlier this month, the Broncos were affected by an outbreak in New England, and their game at Gillette Stadium was delayed a week when several Patriots, including Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, contracted the coronavirus.

That essentially wiped out Denver’s bye week and forced the league to reschedule several games, including this weekend’s game in Denver which was originally slated for Nov. 22.

Herb Adderley, part of six championship teams, dies

Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, died. He was 81.

His death was confirmed on Twitter by cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given. He called him a “unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life.”

Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.

But he was always a Packer at heart.

“I’m the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn’t wear it. I’m a Green Bay Packer,” Adderley said in the book “Distant Replay,” a memoir by former Packers teammate Jerry Kramer.





Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame quarterback and a former Packers teammate, once called Adderley “the greatest cornerback to ever play the game.”

Ravens sign left tackle Ronnie Staley to extension

Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley signed a five-year extension that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2025 season.

The Ravens picked up the fifth-year option of Stanley’s rookie contract in 2019, a pact that was slated to expire after this season before the new deal announced by the team Friday.

Drafted out of Notre Dame with the sixth overall pick in 2016, Stanley has been a mainstay at arguably the most important position on the offensive line. The 26-year-old Stanley missed just one game in each of the previous three seasons and has played in all six this year.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 315-pounder helped the 2019 Ravens set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531) and total net yards (6,521). He was voted first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Jets may be without top two receivers

Sam Darnold and the New York Jets are likely to be without their top two wide receivers when they play the Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday.

Coach Adam Gase ruled out Breshad Perriman before practice Friday because the receiver remains in concussion protocol after his injury late in the Jets’ 18-10 loss to Buffalo last Sunday.

Jamison Crowder also appears unlikely to play with a groin injury that also kept him out last week.

Falcons finally hang on

This time, the Atlanta Falcons finished.

Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Falcons held on to beat the host Carolina Panthers, 25-17, Thursday night behind a strong defensive performance to avoid a series season sweep.

The Falcons (2-6) have had a penchant for squandering leads, coming into the game 1-3 when leading entering the fourth quarter. Carolina was driving late, but Atlanta stopped the rally when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons’ 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining.

