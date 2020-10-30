Patriots' Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry ruled out vs. Bills

Harry suffered a head injury during the first half of the Patriots' loss to the 49ers last week, and missed the second half of the game. He hasn’t practiced all week.

The Patriots will be without receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry on Sunday as they take on the Bills in Buffalo.

Edelman underwent a knee procedure on Thursday morning, which will keep him sidelined through at least Sunday’s game. His timetable to return is uncertain.

The Patriots have yet to decide if Edelman will be placed on injured reserve or if his recovery will be treated week to week. Should he be placed on IR, Edelman will be required to miss at least three games. After the Bills, the Patriots' next three opponents are the Jets, Ravens, and Texans.

Advertisement

Without Harry and Edelman, the Patriots are left with three receivers on the roster: Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers.

If the Patriots sign or trade for a receiver, the newly acquired player would not be active on Sunday under the NFL’s new protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.