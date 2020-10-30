Plymouth North girls' volleyball weathers sluggish start to sweep Whitman-Hanson

But once the Eagles warmed up, they blew past the Panthers, taking the Patriot League match 25-20, 25-22, 25-5 on Friday night.

The Plymouth North girls' volleyball team encountered a frigid bus ride through the snow and a cold start to their match at Whitman-Hanson, falling behind by six points early in the opening set.

“I called a timeout [down 9-3] and told them to take a deep breath,” said coach Jane Burt. “But after the timeout we seemed to regroup, and came back.”

The Eagles were elite serving the ball, missing only two chances in the match. Senior Charlotte Woomer went 31 for 31 with seven aces. Fellow classmate Mandy Drew added an ace of her own and finished 7 for 7 on serves.

The Eagles (7-4), third in the Patriot League, will close out the regular season next Thursday against visiting Marshfield. Burt is pleased with her team’s overall performance ahead of the Patriot League Cup, and appreciative that they have had the chance to play.

“Our record I’m happy with, the way we’re playing I’m happy with, but most importantly we’re just grateful to get this season in,” she said.

Hanover 3, Pembroke 1 — Eileen Bussiere tallied nine aces and six kills, leading Hanover (4-4) to a Patriot League win over the Titans.



