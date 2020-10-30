For Theo and Myah Kamperides, success runs in the family at Whitman-Hanson

Even in this unique year of modified meets, the two cherished their final fall as teammates.

With Kamperides completing his home 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 34 seconds, the Panther boys (5-0) clinched the Patriot League’s regular-season title. But with the end of the senior’s season, Myah, a junior, is the sole member of the Kamperides clan left on the cross-country team.

When Theo Kamperides crossed the finish line first overall Wednesday afternoon in the final dual meet of his career at Whitman-Hanson, he passed the family torch on to his first cousin, Myah .

“I’m taking it as look at the bright side and think of the positives,” Myah said. “Even in these unique circumstances, we were still able to have our season.”

Theo’s older sister, Niki, ran for the program through last season before graduating. This season, Theo and Myah have taken the reins with great success. Theo won every dual meet race he started. Myah nabbed two individual meet wins and paced the 2-3 Whitman-Hanson girls' squad.

The cousins are extremely close; they maintain similar friend groups at school and typically run together. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, they searched out new trails and courses during the summer.

Running as a team proved difficult in the offseason — too many people to properly socially distance — but Theo and Myah often made treks as a duo. Their favorite spot is Burrage Park in Hanson.

Whitman-Hanson athletic director Bob Rodgers said Myah (left) and Theo Kamperides are "off the charts in terms of their character, their work ethic, discipline, and their leadership." Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It’s an old, abandoned cranberry bog, and it’s wicked pretty and nice to run there,” Theo said.

He entered this shortened season as one of the region’s best, as evidenced by his sweep through the dual meets, along with his 14th-place finish (16:33) in the Frank Kelley Invitational two weeks ago.

“It’s kind of sad, now that it’s over,” he said.

Myah completed her second season after playing soccer as a freshman. When Nikki and Theo encouraged her to run instead, she never looked back.

“Them being so happy and proving that it was such a positive environment was definitely a big reason why I switched to running,” Myah said.

This fall, Theo and Myah were each team captains. The two emphasized that they led this season together, which helped the program become a tight-knit group.

“We’re all wicked close, and we love spending time together,” Theo said of the program.

Whitman-Hanson athletic director Bob Rodgers said the two are “off the charts in terms of their character, their work ethic, discipline, their leadership.

"They just do things the right way and they have a great easy-going way about them, that their teammates really look up to them. And I think they put their money where their mouth is; they’re out there doing the work and it shows on game day.”

Rodgers noted that this year, with the COVID modifications, the two raced on opposite days. But they also made a point to support each other at their respective race.

Cross-country is often a family affair. In addition to the Kamperides tandem, twins Paige and Lauren Joyce teamed up for Notre Dame Academy of Hingham.

At Marshfield, Sam and Lucas Will, as well as Gino and Tony Vitelli, are two sets of brothers on the boys' team. But it’s sisters Ava and Sofia LoVuolo who have spearheaded a 5-0 regular season for the girls.

Ava has emerged as the Rams' No. 1 runner in her sophomore year. Sofia, a senior, still sprints against her sister to beat her in workouts. But they both recognize the gift of being able to watch each other succeed — and will miss driving to practices together and waking up early for runs.

“I was just really lucky we had two years together; I wish it was all four,” Sofia said. “It just makes [the season] so much more fun.”

As for the Kamperides, the cousins have a couple more chances to run together this fall. Both will take part in Sunday’s Frank Mooney Invitational in Attleboro, and there is increased talk of a Patriot League championship meet to wrap up the season.

Will 2021 be the last year a Kamperides runs distance for the Panthers? Time will tell — Myah has two younger siblings in high school: Harrison (sophomore) and Savannah (freshman). She and Theo will do their best to encourage their joining the team.

“I think she’ll come around,” Myah said of Savannah, currently playing JV soccer.

“[Savannah] has a lot of potential,” Theo added. “She’s a really good runner.”

Rodgers will be ready to report the results.

“When [the Kamerides kids] first broke onto the scene and you hear the name, you’re like, ‘Oh, how do I spell this thing?’" he recalled. "And now I’ve spelled it so many times, now I have the automatic spell-check in my phone. I start to write the first couple letters and my phone even knows because they’re in every recap and in every thing I ever send, they’re always at the top of it.”

Setting the pace

▪ As the abbreviated fall calendar winds down, some conferences have already wrapped up their regular season slates.

The Marshfield girls locked up the Patriot League regular season title on Tuesday, with Ava LoVuolo leading the Rams to a perfect 5-0 season after taking down Whitman-Hanson. It was the Rams' first title as an official member of the Patriot League.

“They’re really starting to get into great form right now; their last two races have been pretty spot-on,” said coach Dennis Sheppard.

But even in the satisfaction, it’s hard not to think of what could have been at the state level for a Top-10 squad from 2019 that returned its entire roster.

“There were a lot bigger goals going into the season that unfortunately, they’re not going to see how they would’ve stacked up,” Sheppard said.

▪ On Sunday, the state’s top runners will again make the trek to the Mark Coogan XC course in Attleboro. The MSTCA’s Frank Mooney Invitational will run as the second COVID-conscious invite organized by the state coaches association. According to meet director James Fletcher, the procedures will largely mirror mid-October’s Frank Kelley Invitational.

The field will also look similar. Approximately 405 runners had registered as of Friday, a total similar to the 408 entrants for the Frank Kelley.

▪ A Patriot League championship meet is still in the works, according to Sheppard. But some conferences have already made plans for a grand finale. The Hockomock League will run its championship meet on Nov. 14 at Highland Park in Attleboro.

▪ In a hotly-contested Merrimack Valley Conference race between unbeatens Lowell and Methuen on Wednesday,Methuen junior Freddy Coleman paced the field with a clocking of 15:20.2 on the 2.8-mile course. He has won all four races this fall.

But Coleman’s run was to no avail, as the stalwart Red Raiders, led by Joeben Jacobs (15:56.7) and Matt Morneau (16:01.5), pulled out a narrow 25-32 win to improve to 4-0 in the league.



