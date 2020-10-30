Tigers hire ex-Astros manager AJ Hinch, fresh off suspension for sign-stealing scandal

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager Friday, giving him a chance to return to a major-league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

The Tigers announced the move, saying they agreed to terms with Hinch on a multiyear deal.

Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire, who retired late this season, and he takes over a rebuilding team that is hoping to start climbing the standings behind a handful of highly touted pitching prospects.