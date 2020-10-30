Which other teams have reached the playoffs after a 2-4 start? And what can the Patriots learn from them?

That being said, it is possible. Since 2000, 11 teams have started 2-4 and made the playoffs. A lot of things have to go right: health, schedule, momentum, luck, etc. But it can happen. Some have even found real postseason success! Here’s a look at the list, how their season ended up, and how the 2020 Patriots might be able to draw inspiration from each of them.

Keeping in mind the playoff prerequisites have changed over the years — and the upcoming postseason will feature an expanded field when compared to previous years — it’s important to remember they have little margin for error.

The Patriots are 2-4, and while the start of the traditional playoff push is still weeks away, it’s still worth noting that historically, it’s awfully hard for teams who have lost four of their first six to reach the postseason. Just ask Bill Belichick’s first New England team, the 2000 Patriots — that group started 2-4, and finished 5-11.

2019 Titans (9-7): New England is familiar with the Tennessee story, as these Titans were the ones who ended the Patriots' 2019 season. Tennessee started 2-4 and 4-5, but rebounded with an epic run fueled by Derrick Henry: In the last six regular-season games of 2019, Henry rushed for an average of 149 rushing yards per game. The Titans beat the Patriots and Ravens before falling to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

2016 Dolphins (10-6): Miami lost four of its first five to start the season, but the Dolphins ripped off nine wins in 10 games to sneak into the playoffs. An injury to Ryan Tannehill left them with Matt Moore at quarterback … which left them as roadkill for the Steelers in the wild-card round. The most pertinent piece of info here, at least as it relates to the Patriots, is probably the fact that Adam Gase was at the controls of that Miami team. If he can engineer a playoff berth after a 2-4 start, Belichick is certainly capable of doing the same.

2015 Seahawks (10-6): The Russell Wilson Show. Wilson led the Seattle offense on a record run, averaging 32 points a game over the last eight contests of the regular season. The Seahawks reached the divisional playoff round before losing to Carolina. The lesson here? A hot quarterback can go a long way toward putting together a big bounce back. Is Cam Newton capable of putting the Patriots on his back in similar fashion?

2015 Washington (9-7): Kirk Cousins’s postgame “You Like That?” outburst served as the jumping off point for Washington, as they won seven of 10 down the stretch to take the NFC East crown.

2015 Texans (9-7): With the Houston offense — led by Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett — ineffective, the Houston defense took command. The Texans allowed 10 or fewer points in five of the last nine regular-season games of the season before losing in the first round of the playoffs. That Houston turnaround was led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year in J.J. Watt. The Patriots have the current reigning DPOY on their roster. Could Stephon Gilmore lead a similar defensive revival?

2011 Broncos (8-8): The Magic of Tim Tebow sparked a revival in Denver. The southpaw replaced Kyle Orton in the Broncos' lineup and Denver promptly won seven of eight. They were smoked by New England in the divisional round, but it was a stretch for the ages, one that included a dramatic playoff win at home against the Steelers. Tebow isn’t hanging around Foxborough anymore, but this one suggests that a changeup at quarterback could jump-start a run.

Chad Pennington helped the Dolphins navigate from a 2-4 start to a playoff berth in 2008 when Tom Brady went down, leaving the division wide open. Lee, Matthew J./Globe staff

2008 Dolphins (11-5): Is Chad Pennington available? This was the second of two different teams he led from a 2-4 start to a playoff berth. Pennington and the Dolphins took advantage of Tom Brady’s season-ending knee injury in the opener to capture a rare division title. That Miami team lost to the Ravens in the wild card, 27-9.

2004 Packers (10-6): Another case of a veteran quarterback getting hot. Brett Favre and the Packers stumbled out of the gate, losing four of their first five, before turning it on in mid-October. The Vikings drummed Green Bay out of the playoffs in the wild-card round, 31-17.

2002 Titans (11-5): Not unlike the 2019 Titans, this group found its identity in a punishing ground game. Jeff Fisher had them give the ball to Eddie George 343 times that year. Three-hundred and forty three times! Tennessee went from 1-4 to 11-5 and a spot in the AFC title game before losing to the Raiders. Belichick won’t be giving anyone the ball 343 times in a season, but it’s conceivable the goal for New England will be to get back to a similar ground-and-pound approach that worked so well at the start of the season.

2002 Jets (9-7): Four losses in their first five games — including a 44-7 pasting at the hands of the Patriots — left Herm Edwards and the Jets as an afterthought in the AFC playoff picture. But an impassioned press conference statement from Edwards in late October, 18 years ago Friday, — “You play to win the game!” — set the stage for seven wins in nine games en route to a division title. Does Belichick have a similar Herm-like moment in him?

2002 Browns (9-7): Coach Butch Davis and his team turned a 2-4 start into the first playoff berth for Cleveland since Belichick took the 1994 Browns to the postseason. The takeaway here? If a Tim Couch-led team can flip the script and put together a hot streak, anyone can.

