2nd Man Is arrested over knife attack in Nice

An official in the French judiciary, who was not authorized to speak publicly on a continuing investigation, said that the suspect, a 47-year-old man, had been arrested Thursday night but did not provide further details. French security forces routinely use a wide scope when arresting and questioning suspects' family, friends, and contacts after an attack.

PARIS — French authorities said Friday that they had arrested a man suspected of being in contact with an assailant who killed three people at a church in Nice on Thursday, an attack that rattled the country and reignited fears of terrorism as officials blamed some foreign leaders for stoking hatred of France.

Advertisement

Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, said that France faced a high-level threat of terrorism and was being “particularly targeted” because of what he called the country’s staunch defense of freedom of expression and secularism. Authorities placed the country on its highest terrorism threat level in the hours that followed the attack.

Debates about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed have strained France’s relations with some Muslim-majority countries since the beheading of a teacher in a Paris suburb by a Muslim man this month.

Anti-French protests erupted in Muslim-majority countries on Friday, with tens of thousands expressing anger over the French government’s call for ''reform'' of Islam.

The protests in the Middle East and South Asia were the latest sign of rising dismay directed at France and the government of President Emmanuel Macron, which has defended cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper,which denigrated the prophet Mohammed.

Macron called the killings in the church Thursday ''an Islamist terrorist attack.''

In Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, police said 20,000 protesters took to the streets after Friday prayers, rallying under the banner of two Islamist groups. The demonstrators carried signs reading: ''Stop Religious Defamation,'' ''Freedom of Speech is not Freedom to Abuse,'' and ''Boycott French Products.'' The protesters burned an effigy of Macron, but the demonstration ultimately ended peacefully.

Advertisement

In the southern city of Chittagong, a protest of nearly 5,000 was organized by Hefazat-e-Islam, a hard-line Islamist group. The group’s spokesman Azizul Islam demanded that ''Bangladesh and other Muslim countries end their diplomatic relationship with France and boycott French products.''

Several religious parties called for demonstrations across Pakistan following Friday prayers. In Islamabad, hundreds of people marched toward the French embassy in a highly secured part of the city, and some protesters, chanting ''God is great,'' tried to remove barriers around the enclaves’s perimeter.

Police responded with tear gas, and protesters hurled stones at the security forces. The clashes lasted for more than an hour.

In Thursday’s attack, a man entered the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice shortly after it opened in the morning and fatally attacked three people with a 7-inch knife. Two similar knives were found near his bag, which was left in the church.

Police confronted the assailant at the church while the attack was in progress, shooting and wounding him. The suspect, a Tunisian man in his early 20s who has not been identified, is still hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear how the second arrested man might be connected to the attack or what contacts he had with the main suspect, who was not known to French police or intelligence services.

Darmanin told RTL radio Friday that the main suspect had arrived in Italy from Tunisia last month and then apparently traveled on to France hours or days before the attack.

Advertisement

Italian authorities said that the suspect arrived on the island of Lampedusa on a small boat Sept. 20 and was ordered to leave the country Oct. 9, but that they had received no warning from Tunisian authorities that he represented a threat.

Luciana Lamorgese, Italy’s interior minister, said at a news conference Friday that most migrants who arrived in Italy this year were Tunisians — 11,195 people out of a total of 27,190. Tunisia’s economic crisis and the social unrest provoked by the pandemic have pushed a growing number of people to leave, she said.

One of the victims in Thursday’s attack, a 60-year-old woman, had her throat cut so deeply that it was akin to a decapitation, according to France’s top anti-terrorism prosecutor.

Another victim, Vincent Loquès, a 55-year-old man who was the church’s sacristan, also had serious throat wounds. The third victim — a 44-year-old Brazilian woman living in France, according to Brazilian authorities — escaped the basilica but died of her wounds shortly afterward.

Darmanin also said that he had warned local security authorities around the country Sunday of heightened security risks after a group close to Al Qaeda issued a statement calling for people to attack French targets, including churches and embassies.

In a separate attack Thursday, a knife-wielding assailant wounded a security guard outside a French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

The assault in Nice bore similarities to the recent killing of Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old schoolteacher, near Paris. He was decapitated by an 18-year-old Muslim man who was angered that Paty had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

Advertisement

Since Paty’s killing, French authorities have undertaken a broad crackdown against what they characterized as Islamist extremists in France, conducting dozens of raids, temporarily closing a major mosque and disbanding two groups that they accused of “advocating radical Islam” and hate speech.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.