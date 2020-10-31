The 11 most annoying people on Facebook right now

Negative Ned — He’s the (political) party pooper always there to remind you that things aren’t as good for your candidate as they seem. You’re happy because polls are showing that Joe Biden’s up? Here comes Ned, quick to point out that Hillary Clinton was also ahead in the polls at this point in 2016. Or maybe you’re a Trump supporter confident that the president has hidden support this time, too? Let Ned educate you as to why the polls are less likely to be wrong than they were in 2020.

With the election just days away, campaign commentary and analysis is unrelenting. But we’re not talking about commentary from the talking heads on cable news. Right now, the loudest chatter is on Facebook, specifically from your outspoken friends who have taken to broadcasting their views as if they are panelists on “Face the Nation.” We’ve created this handy list to help you identify your most anxious, over-confident, or obnoxious Facebook friends. The other option is to steer clear of Facebook for the next month, but why deny yourself all of that fun, election-related hate scrolling?

The Walter Cronkite — This person fancies herself the town crier, always reposting the biggest story of the day on Facebook or Twitter. Trouble is, the Walter Cronkite is always a news cycle or two behind. By the time Walter is posting, you’ve already read all about this latest political scandal or verbal gaffe ad nauseam.

The Anxious Andrea — Your college friend Andrea is fretting about the election, and she lets you know every day with Facebook updates that she’s more anxious than you. She’s more anxious than everyone in the country! On the planet! How does she convey this? She shares a running tally of her gray hair. C’mon Andrea, we all know you’re going gray because you stopped going to the salon in March. Jeez.

The Voter in Need of Validation — Every election, this civic-minded soul eagerly plasters herself with “I Voted” stickers. She also covers her dogs and cats with the stickers for good measure. Eventually you begin to wonder if she’s voting to elect candidates, or to take sticker selfies.

The Fallen Prom King — In high school he was the captain of the football team and a heartthrob, and he would have stayed a glamorous memory had he not suddenly surfaced in your Facebook feed, posting odious opinions that has the rest of your graduating class exchanging private messages.

The Peacekeeper — This Facebook watchdog monitors political arguments among friends and family, and when things get heated, she’s there to remind you that blood and friendship are thicker than politics. Naturally you block her because she’s boring.

Polly the Parrot — She’s so drenched in cable news and political podcasts that although she has almost no interest in politics — and can’t tell you the form of government in her own hometown — she speaks like a professional pundit, commentator, looking at you with a straight face and saying things like, “the president’s time to pivot is long gone,” and “The question about Joe Biden is whether he will be a puppet of the radical left.”

The Conspirator — No matter how ludicrous or kooky the claim, the Conspirator is always there to post about a nefarious, unproven theory bubbling in a dark underworld that exists on “news sites” with sketchy names such as www.onlyiknowthetruthandyoudont.tv/co.uk or www.canadiansocialismcomingtotheus.ca.org.nl. Don’t even try to tell him this information is bunk, he’ll simply tell you that the Lame Stream Media is too afraid to report that your favorite candidate is really a lizard.

The Lay Pollster — He throws around poll results like a social climber dropping celebrity names, always ready to one-up your insights with Rasmussen or YouGov results, never mind that he has no idea which polls are significant and which are no more authoritative than the one your daughter’s fourth-grade class conducted.

The Transformer — Let’s get real for a minute. There are very few voters who are undecided in this very divisive election. But that fact doesn’t slow down the Transformer. He is here to convince you that his candidate is better than yours, and he somehow thinks he can transform your opinion with an unending series of memes, gifs, and reposts. He gets an A for effort. Or maybe the A is for annoying?

The Namaste — In a previous life she was obsessively reading election news and political gossip, but now she’s decided it’s all a waste of her time — and yours — and shames you for following the race “since there’s nothing you can do about it.” Once fun to talk to, she’s now so out of it she’s rendered herself conversation proof.









Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther. Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.