A look at Sean Connery’s classic roles

Though he’ll always be remembered for Bond, Connery later in his career frequently played a distinguished mentor alongside some of the biggest stars of the next generation. Despite sharing time with the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Kevin Costner in their primes, Connery always commanded the screen and proved he had plenty of moxie left. Here’s a look at some of his most memorable roles below.

Scottish actor Sean Connery died at 90 on Saturday , according to British media. Best known as the first James Bond in the iconic and long-running spy saga, Connery cut a memorable swath across cinema for more than five decades.

Advertisement

Dr. No, 1962

With the now-classic line “Bond. James, Bond,” Connery ushered in one of the most famous and lasting characters in the history if cinema.

As Bond, Connery perfected a blend of cool, collected aggression that defined the character. Later in “Dr. No,” Connery’s Bond patiently sets a trap for a villain while playing solitaire in the dark. Connery’s ultimate line in the scene, “It’s a Smith and Wesson. And you’ve had your six,” is classic Bond.

Highlander, 1986

In the cult fantasy classic that later spawned a TV franchise, Connory helps train lead actor Christopher Lambert’s character in the ways of a secret sword-fighting society. The film marked Connery taking the role of elder mentor on screen, a position he would reprise over and over again in films during the next decade-and-a-half.

The Name of the Rose, 1986

In the film version of Umberto Eco’s novel, the learned Connery leads a young Christian Slater in investigating a murder in a remote abbey during medieval times.

The Untouchables, 1987

In Brian De Palma’s star-studded, Depression-era mob story about the police who put away Al Capone, Connery plays a wizened cop who shows Kevin Costner’s Elliot Ness the ropes. Connery received the 1988 Academy Award for best supporting actor for the role, which included such searing lines as: “He pulls a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue.”

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, 1989

As Indiana Jones’s father in the third movie of the series, Connery played a wonkish professor who frequently puts the titular hero in his place. The byplay between Connery and Harrison Ford made for both great action and laughs.

The Hunt for Red October, 1990

In the big screen version of the Tom Clancy Cold War novel, Connery plays a defecting Soviet submarine captain alongside a young Alec Baldwin.

The Rock, 1996

In this Michael Bay action blockbuster, Connery played a former Alcatraz prisoner released to help Nicholas Cage navigate the island to break up a terrorist plot. His eloquent verbal sparring with Ed Harris’s villain popped off the screen (though, be forewarned, the clip below contains some choice words).

Entrapment, 1999

Connery, playing an aging art thief, mentors Catherine Zeta-Jones in a plot featuring international heists and numerous twists, set against the backdrop of the coming millennium.







