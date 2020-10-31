Sean Connery was ‘Bond, James Bond’ — and more, a lot more

The suave superspy had already become famous from Ian Fleming’s best-selling novels, but when Connery, then 32 and a Scottish actor still on the rise, was cast as Bond in 1962′s “ Dr. No ,” the character joined the pantheon of immortal pop-culture figures, right there on the shelf next to Sherlock Holmes, Mickey Mouse, and Jack the Ripper. Connery himself may have died Friday at the ripe age of 90, but Agent 007 lives on, the phrases “ Bond, James Bond ” and “ shaken, not stirred ” forever conveying a lethal cool that no other pretender to the throne approached.

What a fantasy James Bond was. What an actor Sean Connery must have been to bring the fantasy to life with such wit and class and cruelty.

Even more than Fleming’s Bond, Connery’s was a macho style icon of his time, impeccably dressed and absurdly confident in his knowledge that all villains and all women would fall before him. The part was close to parody already and is untenable in the #MeToo modern age – Daniel Craig’s Bond is a model of courtly gender awareness by comparison – but watching the classic Connery Bond movies today remains a joy because the actor drives the role like a vintage Aston Martin, with a light but ruthless hand on the shift. Films like “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), and “Thunderball” (1965) are now camp in the best, most enjoyable sense – if you were paying attention they were camp back then, too – and the ribald polish of Connery’s Scottish burr (“You’re a woman of many parts, Pushy”) is only one of many reasons why.

Did the role trap him? Certainly for the generation that was there for his glorious run as the first – and for a lot of us the only – Bond. But Generations X, Y, and Z grew up with different 007s and with Connery in different places.

Harrison Ford, left, and Sean Connery, in "Indiana Jones and the Lost Crusade."

They know him as Indiana Jones’s dad in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989). As the Irish-American Chicago cop who helps Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) go up against Al Capone (Robert De Niro) in “The Untouchables” (1987), a supporting part that earned Connery his only Oscar nomination and only win. A rogue Soviet submarine captain in “The Hunt for Red October” (1990) and Richard the Lionheart in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991).

These were all films in which producers and the public expected the star to bring the legendary aura that never left him after Bond and to which he graciously assented. In general, younger audiences were familiar with Connery as a graying legend in movies or on a golf course and a bit of a curmudgeon in life. His most famous “role” in retirement may have been on “Saturday Night Live”’s recurring “Celebrity Jeopardy” skits, where Darrell Hammond’s prankish “Sean Connery” was forever needling Will Ferrell’s “Alex Trebek.”

Sean Connery in "Never Say Never Again." AP

Yet one glimpses an alternate Connery that was briefly allowed to flower in the 1970s, after he thought he was done with Bond – “I have always hated that damned James Bond; I’d like to kill him,” the actor once said – and before he was coaxed back for the archly titled “Never Say Never Again” (1983). Even early on there were signs that the one-time truck driver from a working-class Edinburgh family brought a hard awareness of the world and of human paradox to his roles. (That lower-class edge is what set him apart from the Eton-schooled Bond of creator Fleming, who initially dismissed the actor as “an overgrown stuntman.”) For Alfred Hitchcock in “Marnie” (1964), Connery displayed a sadistic side as shocking as it is alluring, his character blackmailing Tippi Hedren’s kleptomaniac into sex and marriage and some kind of twisted Hitchcock love.

The little-seen comedy-drama “A Fine Madness” (1966) cast him as a two-fisted Greenwich Village poet with money and women problems; it’s notable for a brutality toward its female characters that was echoed in a 1965 Playboy interview in which Connery opined that he didn’t “think there is anything wrong about hitting a woman.” The glamorous callousness of James Bond served as cover for a more complex and sometimes less-flattering figure than was generally acknowledged. Which may be one reason a lot of people prefer the movies.

The early 1970s are when Connery addressed some of those complexities in his finest run as an actor. For director Sidney Lumet he played a homicidal British police detective in “The Offence” (1972) and a possibly homicidal army officer in “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974). For John Boorman, Connery was a ponytailed post-Apocalyptic macho super-dude in the certifiably wiggy sci-fi film “Zardoz” (1974), a movie that serves as its own drinking game. He turned up in Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits” (1981) as King Agamemnon after he saw that the script called for the role to be played by “Sean Connery or someone of equal but cheaper stature.”

L-R: Andy Garcia, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, and Charles Martin Smith in "The Untouchables." Paramount Pictures

Best of all are two parts with a deep knowledge of what he meant onscreen and how many depths he could bring to it. “Robin and Marian” (1976) cast Connery as an aging Robin Hood opposite Audrey Hepburn’s Maid Marian; under Richard Lester’s direction, the film glows with regret, hard-won late love, and the sight of two movie deities fitting their legends together onscreen. The year before, Connery starred opposite Michel Caine in “The Man Who Would Be King,” a Rudyard Kipling tale adapted by director John Huston with an eye to all the glorious lies men tell themselves to make themselves the heroes of their stories. The film’s a sweeping epic about two British Army con men who rise to power in a remote Asian kingdom, and it is very much about the danger of believing in one’s own immortality. It may be the ultimate anti-James Bond movie, starring the man who brought Bond to life for audiences forever yet who never quite seemed to convince himself.





Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.