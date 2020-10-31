Massport executive to head the Mass. Life Sciences Center

Turner would run an agency that doles out tens of millions of dollars every year in grants, loans and other aid for the state’s life sciences sector. In the 2019 fiscal year, it distributed $61 million through its various programs and initiatives.

The board of the quasi-public Massachusetts Life Sciences Center voted on Friday to pick Massport executive Kenn Turner to be its new chief executive officer.

He has been at the Massachusetts Port Authority for nearly 10 years, and currently serves as its director of diversity and inclusion. He had previously worked at the state Department of Veterans' Services, and before that, he held private-sector jobs at AOL Time Warner and Hasbro.

Turner would take over for Travis McCready, who ran the Life Science Center for more than four years before leaving in January, eventually joining real estate giant JLL in September as national practice leader for its life sciences practice.

Since McCready’s departure, Timothy McGourthy and then Damon Cox served as interim chief executives of the Life Sciences Center. McCready earned more than $240,000 when he ran it. Details of Turner’s employment are expected to be finalized early next week, and he is expected to receive a salary in line with previous Life Sciences Center CEOs.





