Ways to fend off election stress

Readers, we’re facing a Perfect Storm of 2020: a full-on collision of every element that makes this year the hurricane it is.

Exhale.

Here are some ways to keep your act together as we enter an epic nail-biting season from hell (eye twitch.)

There’s an app for that

Many apps, actually. Here are just three gold nuggets:

If the idea of a COVID spike is spiking your stress-levels, Simple Habit offers coronavirus-specific meditations among their 2,000 or so guided offerings. They include “Alleviating Coronavirus Anxiety,” “Stress Less While Social Distancing,” and “Work Mindfully From Home.” $11.99 per month.

An Apple Editors' Choice, the meditation app Headspace offers COVID-specific anxiety relief, free meditations for health care professionals and educators, thoughts on “election stress disorder” (it’s a thing), and a free “Political Uncertainty” meditation. Free trial. $12.99 per month.

The award-winning Calm is the buzzy app where Harry Styles, Stephen Fry, Cillian Murphy, Matthew McConaughey, and the like tuck you in with soothing bedtime stories. “Eat Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert will lead you in a master class. You might listen to calming music, meditate, stretch, fall asleep, or Zen out watching clouds. Free seven-day trial, $14.99 per month.

The power of pandas

Some of you have never seen a baby panda yawn, and it shows. (If you had, you’d be smiling like a fool right now.)

For a feel-good pick-me-up anytime, day or night, navigate over to the Smithsonian National Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam: essentially, a reality show, unedited, featuring giant panda Mei Xiang and her 2-month-old cub. Watching a baby panda roll around while asleep, make puppy-like noises, and cuddle with his mom, blissfully unaware of ballot boxes and COVID tests, will transport you. Nap on, little dude.

Namaste

Triangle, happy baby, down dog, and the like have never been easier thanks to the good old interwebs. A solid online recommendation is Yoga With Adriene, a YouTube phenomenon.

Like they said about Elvis, 8.5 million people can’t be wrong. With millions of followers, Adriene Mishler is a dream instructor, putting you at ease. All classes are free; many are for never-done-this-before types. Check out her playlist “Yoga for Beginners,” or try a class like “Yoga for Uncertain Times,” “Meditation for Anxiety,” and even a Halloween-themed class called “Yoga for When You Feel Dead Inside” that works on multiple existential levels. (Too on the nose?)

If you feel comfortable going in-studio, Boston Yoga Union offers one month of unlimited classes for $75, according to the website. They also offer livestreaming classes you can take from home, and on-demand content. 1112 Boylston St., 857-277-1196. https://www.bostonyogaunion.com/

Comfort food, in a comfortable place

If going out to eat (or not going out to eat) is giving you anxiety, there’s no better season to learn to cook comfort food at home.

Take a class on Udemy. With thousands of courses and instructors, you can sign up to learn about everything from music to photography, including cooking offerings from “Absolute Beginners Cooking Course” to “Thai Cooking Master Class.” Courses start around $13.

Or you can dig around the recipes section of this paper (https://www.bostonglobe.com/lifestyle/food-dining/recipes/) to find gems like “the best” mac and cheese, as well as a version that incorporates butternut squash, pasta, and Gruyere into a crunchy-topped bake — or try some election night TV comfort fare, like Alpine-style onions, cheese, and sausage bread bowl, or perhaps Jill Biden’s oatmeal, cranberry chocolate cookies.

Paint with the late, great Bob Ross

There is something so calming about this curly-haired, squirrel-loving, soft-speaking landscape painter from the ’80s to the ’90s. Counseling websites recommend him, scientists have looked into the soothing Ross affect, Jim Carrey has portrayed him painting happy little trees on “SNL.” Ross’s “Joy of Painting” is a cultural touchstone and phenomenon that turns all our worries into puffy little clouds. You can binge on Twitch or YouTube, where the late artist has 4.32 million subscribers, and some of his videos have more than 31 million views. #BecauseBobRoss

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

