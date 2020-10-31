Bird sightings

Greater Boston: Last week’s highlight was a Townsend’s warbler photographed at Habitat Wildlife Sanctuary in Belmont, though the bird was not sighted again. Reports from Cold Spring Park in Newton included 12 evening grosbeaks, three red crossbills, a northern waterthrush and a black-throated blue warbler. There was a vesper sparrow at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston. At Franklin Park in Boston, observers found a Cape May warbler and three common redpolls.

Western Massachusetts: Several migrating flocks of brants numbering up 132 individuals have been reported from Berkshire County and across the Connecticut River Valley. There were two redheads in Williamstown. A golden eagle was photographed over Mount Everett in the town of Mount Washington. At Cheshire Reservoir, birders found a red phalarope, a marsh wren, a Nelson’s sparrow, and a common yellowthroat. A Franklin’s gull was reported from Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton (and adjacent areas) as well as a dunlin, a clay-colored sparrow, and a Tennessee warbler. A greater white-fronted goose continues at Eagle Lake in Holden.