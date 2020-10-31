Boston’s third annual Day of the Dead celebration held outdoors in Franklin Park

The Day of the Dead should be considered a party and celebration rather than a time for mourning, said Paulina Ramirez, Head of Innovation Affairs at the Consulate General of Mexico in Boston. The altar, which was created on the bridge over Scarboro Pond, brings one of Mexico’s most important traditions to Boston, she said.

During the two-day Mexican holiday, families traditionally remember their ancestors’ lives by creating altars incorporating elements such as their favorite foods and drink.

Marigolds, candles, and incense surrounded hundreds of framed photographs of loved ones on a bridge in Franklin Park Saturday during Boston’s third annual observance of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

“I think it is nice for people outside of Mexico to know our traditions and culture,” Ramirez said. “It is part of who we are.”

Marigolds lined the footbridge at Scarboro Pond in Franklin Park as part of Boston's third annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

City officials collected photographs of late family and friends that people submitted online to a Tumblr account over a 10-day period. Many photographs included heartfelt messages.

“My beautiful father, Brendan Grace,” one caption read, “He brought joy and laughter to many. Dearly missed by all. Thanks for the memories.”

“My beautiful mother,” read another, “Gone but never forgotten. Love you forever.”

This year, the Day of the Dead falls on the rare occurrence of a blue moon, so organizers crafted a “moon gate” using an astronomical equation to estimate where people should stand in the park to best view the sky, said Heidi Schork, the mayor’s mural crew director.

There were no people gathered as the altar was unveiled early Saturday afternoon in a secluded area of the park, a stark contrast to last year’s celebration in Copley Square, which drew thousands.

Photographs of the departed were displayed on one of four altars on the footbridge at Scarboro Pond in Franklin Park. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“We really didn’t want to have a massive gathering,” Schork said “Keeping in mind the year we are living in — doing things separate, but together.”

Food and music are missing from this year’s altar because it is in a public park, but the traditional elements of photos, candles, incenses, and flowers are present, Schork said.

The altar is on display through 4 p.m. Sunday. Families and friends are invited to walk outdoors near the altar, to take a “Paseo de la Luna Azul” and enjoy the tradition’s relation to the natural world.

“Having this beautiful ofrenda built in the heart of the city fills me with joy, and I am grateful for having the opportunity to share our way of remembering our loved ones with all of you,” Alberto Fierro, Consul General of Mexico in Boston, said in a statement. “Particularly, with those who share their pictures with us, contributing to this altar being full of meaning.”



