Expect mild temperatures Sunday, chilly weather Monday and Tuesday, and then a warming trend

Some other ways to look at Friday’s snowfall was that was the most snow we’ve seen since the first few days of December 2019 and in total is equivalent to everything we saw last January through May. Additionally, when you look at the last snow this past spring and the first snow this autumn, the 193 days between the two is the shortest gap ever recorded. I think it’s even more amazing when you consider just how mild the winter was last year that we had such a relatively small number of days between snow events.

Before I talk about the Election Day forecast, let’s put Friday’s snow storm in some context. Records in Boston go back to 1872 and the 4.3 inches that we saw Friday was the greatest amount of snow ever recorded in October. Of course we don’t know what happened before Europeans arrived but nevertheless it’s a significant event.

A clear Saturday morning satellite revealed snow cover across much of southern New England. COD Weather

Highs Sunday will reach into the 50s for more significant melting of the snow. NOAA

After a mild Sunday, a cold front will move through the area with a couple of showers of rain or snow and then it’s back to the abnormally cold stuff for Monday and Election Day.

There might be an early-morning snow shower on Tuesday, but I promise this will not be anything significant and many of you won’t see it. On balance from the time the polls open until they close on Tuesday, the weather will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will start around freezing for the first few voters of the day and be mostly in the 40- to 45-degree range when the polls close Tuesday evening.

Mid-morning temperatures will reach into the upper 30s on election day with sunshine. Weather Bell

Winds will be breezy Tuesday but nothing excessive. This will be the final really chilly day for a while with a warming trend beginning Wednesday. Temperatures will be back into the 50s on Wednesday typical for early November. It gets even milder for Thursday and Friday with readings perhaps getting into the 60s by the end of the week, a far cry from the past 24 hours and probably welcome news for those of us who still need to get all of our leaves cleaned up and continue to prepare for the real onset of winter.

The second week of November looks milder than average in the east. NOAA







