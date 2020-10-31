Indiana judge issues arrest warrant for former Celtics player Walter McCarty

In May, the former Celtic was ordered to pay a sum that is now more than $77,000 in restitutions for allegedly defaulting on a “private select line of credit" created in 2018.

McCarty failed to show up for a hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court Thursday morning that was part of a suit filed by Old National Bank, the records show.

An Indiana judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Celtics player and assistant coach Walter McCarty after he missed a court hearing in a civil lawsuit involving a line of credit, according to court documents.

McCarty had been ordered to appear in court to answer questions about the payment. His attorney, Warren Mathies, filed an appearance with the court Friday, according to court records.

This isn’t the first legal trouble McCarty has faced this year.

McCarty was hired as an assistant coach for the Celtics in 2013, where he also played from 1997-2005, and left the team in 2018 to become head coach of the mens' basketball program at the University of Evansville in Indiana.

He was fired from the role in January following accusations of sexual misconduct and violations of the university’s Title IX policies, according to a statement the university released at the time.

McCarty had been placed on administrative leave in December 2019 while an external law firm investigated the reports. Additional allegations of misconduct had been reported to the university after the start of the investigation, officials said in the statement.

“Last year, the University had issued warnings to Mr. McCarty regarding inappropriate off-court behavior with members of our campus community,” the statement said. “Mr. McCarty also participated in training concerning acceptable behavior under Title IX.”

