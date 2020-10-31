More than 2,000 still without power following Friday’s record-breaking snowfall

In Boston, 4.3 inches of snow fell, shattering the previous single-day record of 1.1 inches on Oct. 29, 2005, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

Across the state, 2,249 households were still without power as of 10:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency , the majority in the eastern part of the state.

More than 2,000 households remained without power Saturday morning following Friday’s record-setting snowfall — which resulted in the snowiest October day in Boston history.

Friday’s snowfall also broke the record for most snowfall in October in Boston — also 1.1 inches.

“Obviously, it’s been the snowiest October on record” in Boston, said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There have been other significant snowstorms in October, but "this time the snow went all the way to the coast, which is unusual.”

More than 6 inches of snow covered seven towns in Worcester County and Norfolk County, according to the National Weather Service. Grafton residents saw the most snow, with 7.6 inches as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

No significant snowfall is expected in the near future, with temperatures rising into the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday, Frank said. Light showers can be expected late Saturday into Sunday morning.

“Milder temperatures return Sunday with another period of widespread rainfall late Sunday and Sunday evening ahead of a strong cold front,” according to the weather service forecast discussion.

A few light snow or rain showers may occur Monday, according to the weather service. “Blustery and cold” conditions will continue through Tuesday, with temperatures rising above normal toward the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing into the 60s Thursday through Saturday.

