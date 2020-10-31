State reports 1,292 new cases, 16 new deaths due to coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases has continued to grow in recent days to levels not seen since earlier in the pandemic during the spring. The seven-day average of 1,214 for those cases is now higher than it was in Massachusetts on May 20, when that average was 1,210, according to state data.

The state Department of Public Health reported 1,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts Saturday, along with 16 new confirmed deaths due to the disease. The latest figures bring the total number of residents who have had the coronavirus to 154,521, while the state’s confirmed death toll climbed to 9,766.

The state’s three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 21 as of Wednesday, the state reported Saturday. That figure has wavered between averages as low as 10 and and as high as 21 since Oct. 1, according to state data.

Also on Saturday, the state reported 18,122 new people received molecular tests for the virus, bringing the total number of people who received that test to more than 2.74 million.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate of 1.9 percent as of Friday, calculated from all those tests administered, has remained at level since Monday. That figure has steadily increased since the beginning of the month, when it was 1.1 percent, according to the state.

Another measure of positivity, based on daily positive tests per people tested, was 6.5 percent Friday, the state reported Saturday. Since the start of the month, that daily rate has ranged between 3.3 percent to 6.9 percent, the state reported. Positive tests per people tested could be a better measure of the pandemic, some experts have said.

On Tuesday, the Baker administration said people under 30 account for a large portion of the spike in in the state’s coronavirus cases.

Governor Charlie Baker has continually urged residents to remain vigilant.

“COVID is a very contagious virus,” Baker told reporters, “and it will rear its ugly head wherever it gets the chance.”

The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached 585 Friday, the state reported. Like some other measures, that figure has increased over the course of the month: on Oct. 1, that average was 432 patients, the state said.

The state reported Saturday that two hospitals were using surge capacity Friday to treat those patients.

Johns Hopkins University on Saturday reported that, across the US, there have been about 230,000 deaths due to the coronavirus, along with more than 9 million cases.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.