Two EMTs injured as ambulance rolls over in Hanover

Two EMTs were trapped inside an ambulance after it was struck by a car and rolled onto its side in Hanover on Saturday, the fire department said.
Firefighters used an axe to take out the Brewster ambulance’s windshield and rescued the EMTs, Hanover fire captain Justin Reed said.
The EMTs were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the department said.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Whiting and Webster streets. No one else was in the ambulance, and the other vehicle’s driver was not injured, Reed said.
Brewster Ambulance Service is based out of Weymouth.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.