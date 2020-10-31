The best campaign ads of this election cycle

If you still can’t get enough political advertising (or you turned on Netflix), here’s a guide to the eight best commercials that have aired this election cycle.

There’s a good chance that COVID-19 forced you to cancel your Halloween plans and even turn your porch lights off so that fearless trick-or-treaters don’t come and sneeze on you. That means you might be parking yourself on the sofa Saturday night, where you’ll be forced to endure every politician’s last-ditch effort to show you they’re human by talking at you through the television.

President Trump’s BFF makes the case for Joe Biden

Released by Super PAC Defending Democracy Together

If I lose...

Released by Joe Biden

The one Biden doesn’t want you to see

Released by the America First Action Super PAC

*PolitiFact fact checked the claim that Biden wants to end fracking.

Trump & COVID-19

Released by The Lincoln Project

Because everyone needs more Taylor Swift

Released by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell

Trump’s best ad

Released by President Trump

Flag of treason

Released by The Lincoln Project

Bonus: Because poking fun at New York never gets old

Released by Democratic Rep. Max Rose

Quiet majority:

As Trump faces reelection in what has become a referendum on his presidency and personality, it is possible that a contrast in volume and tone could decide the outcome. Trump warns that a vote for Biden is a vote for “boredom.” But Biden’s allies are explicitly pitching him to a weary public as a break from the constant, high-pitched soundtrack of the Trump years. Read more.

No joke

Talking publicly for the first time about the one-liner regarded by some as a pivotal moment in American political history, comedian Jon Rineman thinks he and the country would be better off today if he never scribbled a joke about Donald Trump in his notebook. Read more.

High alert

The country is on high alert in the countdown to Election Day. In a hair-trigger time of guns and grievances, anarchists and vigilantes, COVID-19 restrictions and conspiracy theories, the nation’s law enforcement agencies, election protection specialists, and watchdog groups are closely monitoring militant extremists on the right and left while bracing for rogue acts of violence. Read more.

— President Trump is holding rallies in Reading, Montoursville, and Butler, Penn., on Saturday. He is scheduled to travel to Macomb County, Mich., Dubuque, Iowa, Hickory, N.C., Rome, Georgia, and Opa-locka, Fla. on Sunday.

— Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in North Carolina on Saturday.

— Joe Biden held a rally former president Barack Obama in Michigan on Saturday. He is scheduled to deliver speeches in Philadelphia on Sunday.

— US Senator Kamala Harris was in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties in Florida on Saturday. She will travel to Georgia, and Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina on Sunday.

What the polls say:

— A just-released Des Moines Register poll has Trump up seven percentage points in Iowa.

— A Fox News poll has Biden up seven percentage points in Florida.

— A Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll has Biden up five percentage points in Pennsylvania.

Learn something new:

— This space has usually been reserved for a podcast recommendation, but this excerpt from former President Obama’s upcoming book is too good not to share. It’s a how-the-sausage-is-made explainer on how the Affordable Care Act came together. Read more.

