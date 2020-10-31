Biden has remained steady throughout the campaign — and he’s about to find out if that has paid off

So anyone lucky enough to have slept through the ensuing nine months would have been stunned to see him bound onstage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday for a drive-in rally, wearing aviator sunglasses and a grin under his mask, now the Democratic presidential nominee confident enough about the electoral map to spend precious time in a state his party lost by 9 points in 2016.

DES MOINES — The last time Joe Biden was here, it was the dead of winter, his campaign funds were running low , and Iowa Democrats sent him packing with a fourth-place finish in their chaotic caucuses — an embarrassing defeat for the race’s one-time frontrunner that left his quest for the presidency seemingly doomed.

“We’re going to change the course of the country and quite frankly the world,” Biden declared, as the car-bound crowd honked their horns with approval.

That Biden, a twice-failed presidential candidate who limped out of Iowa only to face an even worse defeat in New Hampshire, is now competing to win states such as Iowa and within striking distance of the presidency, according to the polls, is a testament to the unusual arc of his campaign in an extraordinary year.

Through the roller coaster of a primary that left many in his party doubting him, the onset of a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans and upended normal life, and President Trump’s erratic handling of the crisis, the constant has been Biden himself. He stuck with a message about healing a divided nation, even when it didn’t resonate much in the early days. And he has campaigned with a quiet sobriety, as well as a newfound sense of discipline, that underlines his contrast with the president.

“Joe faced tough moments where some people were writing him off and others had already written him off. They misjudged his character and the quality of his candidacy,” said former secretary of state John Kerry, a longtime Biden ally, who at one point denied reports that he was considering jumping in the race when Biden seemed to be flailing.

“But they stuck by their guns,” Kerry said. “They had a sense of what was making a difference.”

Biden launched his campaign in April of 2019 talking about the need to “restore the soul of our nation,” and he still is. The same characteristics that made him an awkward presence in a primary field full of fresher faces and candidates with bolder ideas — his long tenure in government, his political moderation, his unyielding faith in bipartisan entreaties — seem to have buoyed him with an electorate shaken by the pandemic and worn down by Trump’s cacophonous tenure.

Biden is now the rare presidential candidate whose favorability has actually risen during his time in the spotlight.

“I think the country is looking for a president who can bring us together, who can heal us and move us forward,” said Valerie Jarrett, a close adviser to then-President Obama. “These are the qualities that Joe has always possessed but they are perhaps not taken for granted today the way they may have been four years ago.”

But some see a candidate who has simply managed to stay out of Trump’s way.

“I think it has a lot more to do with the president’s failure to effectively combat the pandemic and the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Michael Steel, a former adviser to Republicans Jeb Bush and John Boehner. “The bland and sort of almost generic message is a result of a deliberate strategy to make this a referendum on President Trump’s performance rather than a choice between the two candidates.”

If Biden is the right man for the moment now, it was a long time coming.

His first campaign for president flamed out amid accusations of plagiarism in 1987, and his second run, in 2008, was eclipsed by brighter stars, including Barack Obama, then a first-term senator, and Hillary Clinton.

“There’s a lot to be said for experience,” said Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader. “And if you’re willing to look at yourself having been around the horn and back a few times. … I think Joe better understands who he is.”

This time around, Biden also had an ironclad mission, his friends say.

“I think his reason for running is much more clearly defined now,” said Terry Shumaker, who was on the steering committee for Biden’s 1988 campaign, when the young Delaware senator presented himself as a candidate of generational change. “He was running because he was the best one to beat Donald Trump.”

Biden became the Democratic race’s frontrunner for a time by arguing he was best-positioned to appeal to independents and disgruntled Republicans in the general election, a valuable attribute not only for defeating Trump but knocking off Senate Republican incumbents in states such as Iowa to help deliver the chamber’s majority to Democrats — although it risked alienating younger voters and the party’s ascendant progressive wing.

By early February, after Biden finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary, he needed a rescue mission of his own. Biden’s defeats in the first pivotal contests left him frustrated, friends said, and one of his campaign chairs, Representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, was part of a group of Biden supporters who urged the powerful Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina to get involved in the race, knowing a blowout win there could save his candidacy.

“They said, ‘you’ve got to endorse,’” Clyburn said in an interview. He did, but not before meeting privately with Biden and urging a famously long-winded candidate, who had struggled in debates and given rambling speeches on the campaign trail, to be more disciplined.

“I told him I thought he needed to remember he was not on the floor of the Senate making speeches and answering questions,” said Clyburn, who counseled Biden to focus on what his policies would do for each voter, for their families, and for their communities.

“Answer those things and then stop talking — that was my advice,” Clyburn said.

It seemed to work. Biden’s 29-point win in South Carolina touched off the most consequential few days of the primary, when other moderates Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar quickly suspended their campaigns and endorsed Biden. He went on to win states such as Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, where he had barely campaigned.

“He didn’t move to the electorate. The electorate came to him. That’s big,” Shumaker said. “His message has not changed.”

The onset of the pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the nation over the summer only raised the stakes and drew out the contrast between Biden and Trump while helping pull progressives who had long been skeptical of Biden into the fold.

“The conditions on the ground have brought the coalition together,” said Maurice Mitchell, of the Working Families Party, which endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren and then, after she dropped out of the Democratic race, Senator Bernie Sanders. “Joe Biden was wise to do very little to interrupt that.”

That coalition, which was cemented in part by unified opposition to Trump, could certainly splinter if Biden wins the presidency and fails to navigate the fault lines within his own party over the pace and scale of change needed to address the pandemic, the economy, and the changing climate.

“As the standard-bearer, it’s his job to bring everyone together and he has done that,” said Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders. “If he wins, we’ll have a challenge of a governing coalition — the challenges will be somewhat different.”

For now, Biden has focused like a laser on drawing out the contrast between him and Trump.

While Trump has bounded around the country, holding large rallies and eschewing masks, Biden has covered his face and held small events. And while Trump has spoken on the stump for hours in a day, and called into Fox News for rambling interviews, Biden has kept his remarks short and focused.

“It’s the quietness; it’s part of the contrast,” said Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic strategist. “The quiet contrast versus the chaotic rallies.”

Many voters have compared this race to 2016, when an establishment Democrat took on Trump and whiffed. And if Biden loses next week, he will likely be blamed for not doing enough to change his strategy, and to excite new voters and minority groups with whom Trump has made gains.

But some Democrats see a race that looks more like 1980 — when the turbulence of the moment dragged down the incumbent president, Jimmy Carter, as he faced Ronald Reagan — or even the California race for governor in 2010, when a state reeling from a difficult period under a celebrity Republican, Arnold Schwarzenegger, elected an old political hand, Jerry Brown.

Back in Iowa, Democrats who backed other candidates last winter have come to see Biden as the candidate they didn’t know they needed.

That’s the trajectory followed by Dave Dimond, 71, a retired construction engineer from Urbandale who supported Klobuchar in the caucuses. He has affixed two pristinely handprinted Biden signs to the back of his pickup truck and has taken to driving it around as a foil to vehicles flying their Trump flags.

“I’m really glad now that it’s Joe because — given what’s going on,” Dimond said outside Biden’s drive-in event in Des Moines, “I think he’s probably got the best group of people in history to maybe, hopefully, get rid of this nightmare.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.