Mass. campaigns, overshadowed by White House race, head toward finish

Three days before Election Day, Senator Edward J. Markey kicked off his public schedule with what could be interpreted as a sign of confidence: an event not focused on his re-election, but one touting ranked-choice voting, which features as Question 2 on Tuesday’s ballot in the state, and is expected to be a closer contest than his own.

CAMBRIDGE — While national and local attention continues to be fixated on the race for the White House, a myriad of other down-ballot campaigns, including ones vying for scores of local State House seats, a contested US Senate race, a handful of congressional head-to-heads, and the state’s two ballot questions, continued apace throughout Massachusetts on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We know that we should give voters more choice," he told a small crowd who weathered a late October chill Saturday morning near a Cambridge MBTA stop. “We have to give them more voice, we have to give them more power and the way to do that is to have ranked-choice voting, that way everyone’s voice can be heard in its largest amplitude.”

Markey, a Malden Democrat, said that ranked-choice voting will help candidates “with the best ideas and not with the biggest bank account.”

There was scant mention of Markey’s own race, against GOP challenger Kevin O’Connor, a Dover attorney, who himself joined a ballot question rally Saturday afternoon — in opposition to Question 2.

Markey, the race’s heavy favorite, only spoke of the contest when asked, repeating a maxim he stated in the immediate run-up to the Democratic primary, when he defeated Joseph P. Kennedy III: “Only the paranoid survive.”

While many voters are focused almost exclusively on the race for the White House and control of the US Senate, ballot questions have also taken center stage in Massachusetts.

The ranked-choice voting initiative is one of two on Tuesday’s state ballot. The other would expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law, broadening access to mechanical and diagnostic data transmitted wirelessly from a car — known as telematics — for independent auto repair shops and independent dealerships.

Advertisement

At the “Yes on 2” rally, Jesse Mermell, who recently lost a tight race amid a crowded field in the Fourth Congressional District Democratic primary, said as a candidate she saw firsthand how voters tried to “play three-dimensional chess” to figure out who they should vote for. Ranked-choice voting, she said, would get rid of the “lesser of two evils conversation,”' and political spoilers.

Mermell, one of several progressives in the primary, was defeated by the more moderate Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor. He now faces Republican Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor in what is one of several contested Massachusetts congressional races. None are seen as particularly competitive.

Early voting is well underway in Massachusetts, with nearly 2.3 million ballots cast in the state, both through the mail and in-person, as of Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere in the state on Saturday, candidates ran for State House posts during the home stretch of campaign season. There was a political standout in Leominster, door-knocking on Cape Cod, a campaign literature drop in Natick, and a Halloween-themed event in Boxford where one candidate had a table with candy for kids.

It was a different scene in Westford, where about 45 people gathered on the town common for a “No on 2” rally — though the biggest draw was supporting President Trump’s reelection bid.

Advertisement

Supporters, about half flouting recommended mask guidelines, were decked out in Trump regalia and lined up for photos next to a cardboard cutout of the president.

Advocates against ranked-choice voting and O’Connor, the GOP senate candidate, tried to convert that enthusiasm for their own causes.

“I think people are sleeping on us,” said O’Connor of his campaign, joining in on a conversation between a reporter and a rally-goer after a series of speakers.

He called Markey divisive and warned against the state having “all [its] eggs in one basket.”

“You cannot get things passed for Massachusetts if you have single party representation,” he said, before his spokeswoman peppered him with requests that he tout the endorsements he has received from police organizations.

In a speech at the rally, Massachusetts Republican Party chairman Jim Lyons slammed advocates of ranked-choice voting, calling the proposal “simply another trick Democrats are trying to play on America.”

He thought it was a ploy to consolidate political power with New England as a “laboratory.”

Out-of-state donors supporting the ranked-choice voting initiative have also provided a rallying cry for its opponents.

After his speech, Lyons declined to speak to the prospects of Republican candidates in the state but said he believes O’Connor’s candidacy “will help down the ticket.”

Later, he added, “you see the energy here. The energy across the state for Republicans is terrific,” he said, crediting Trump.

Advertisement

Nancy Rigby, 55, carried a Trump T-shirt on a hanger and said support for the president is what had drawn her to the rally, even though she did not vote for O’Connor and did not know much about Question 2.

“I do like Trump quite a lot,” said Rigby, a Westford resident who said the president’s “direct” manner reminded her of her own father.

Rigby did not think that O’Connor had much of a shot, she said.

“I don’t think he’ll win," she said, “because it’s Massachusetts.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.