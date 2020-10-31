A timeline of President Trump’s first term

A timeline of President Trump’s first termAs Trump faces an election that’s largely a referendum on his presidency, here’s a look back at the last four years. By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated October 31, 2020, 42 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsPresident Trump spoke in 2017 while flanked by House Republicans after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare. The bill was ultimately blocked in the Senate.Mark WilsonRelated: Is there a quiet majority of exhausted voters who are ready to boot Trump out?Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.