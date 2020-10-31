Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean late Saturday, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It’s centered 270 miles (435 kilometers) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane by Monday. The system is forecast to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night. A hurricane watch was issued for parts of both countries. Eta was moving west at about 15 mph (24 kph).