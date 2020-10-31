Honoring a father’s life on the Day of the Dead

Earlier this month, I went home to Mexico precisely because of a death. My father died in my hometown of Monterrey on October 12. It’s the biggest fear for an immigrant who has left family behind in their homeland — that dreaded call saying a loved one has died. I jumped on a plane to Monterrey as soon as I could, not without first being properly fitted with coronavirus pandemic gear.

The beloved Pixar film “ Coco ” captures that sentiment . The movie was inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead , when the deceased souls of family members visit us on earth for a celebration. “Coco,” which came out three years ago, catapulted the Mexican holiday — a festivity to honor death, the afterlife, and life itself, depicted in all its splendor and colorfulness on the big screen — into the American mainstream.

No one likes funerals, but COVID-19 funerals are especially difficult. While my dad did not die of the coronavirus, there was pandemic protocol to follow. As devastated and broken as I was, and as much as I dreaded facing my dad’s casket, nothing prepared me for mourning and saying goodbye to him in the age of COVID-19. Throughout the wake and the funeral, I couldn’t help but feel anger and resentment. Why aren’t there more people showing up to pay respects to my dad? He had a larger-than-life personality, with many flaws but lots of charisma. He loved reading and telling jokes. Surely he deserved a crowded send-off.

These are, of course, irrational feelings. I understood why there weren’t more people in attendance. The mourning rite itself is yet another victim of COVID-19, albeit a silent one — even when the virus doesn’t infect one directly, it still takes so much. We’ve seen it beyond funerals: the postponed weddings and parties, the empty seats at sporting events, barely any trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The pandemic robbed me of mourning in community, for mourning and loss should be shared. How else would we ever cope with death? The mass was broadcast on Facebook by the funeral home. It has been viewed by hundreds of people, but it’s not the same. I never would have guessed that I would miss condolence hugs so much. Sharing tears and hearing someone else cry for your loved one are cathartic elements of a funeral.

But I will take comfort in the Day of the Dead, which is observed on Nov. 2 — three weeks from the date when my dad died.

El Día de los Muertos festivities have their origins in pre-Hispanic Mexico, and it’s one of the most meaningful and foundational national symbols of Mexican identity. Each year, Mexican families welcome back the souls of their departed family members to meet again.

“To me, Day of the Dead is a form of convivencia,” or coexistence, said Davíd Carrasco, a professor of the study of Latin America at Harvard Divinity School. “But it’s a convivencia in which the celebration gives life the upper hand over death. It’s creating community but between those of us on this side and those on the other side. And it’s an enlargement of community.”

Central to the Day of the Dead is the ofrenda, or an altar, meant to honor deceased loved ones. Traditionally, the altar incorporates a few symbolic elements, like religious items and photographs, mementos, and the favorite foods and drinks of the departed. It’s also decorated with skeleton imagery, sugar skulls, pan de muerto — a sweet bread covered in sugar — and papel picado, a colorful banner made of flimsy tissue that is supposed to represent the vulnerability of life, according to Carrasco.

A big part of an altar is flores de cempasúchil, or marigolds. These flowers date back to Aztec times and represent the completion of life. “The idea is that its pungent aroma attracts the spirit of the dead so they can come back to you,” said Carrasco.

Fundamentally, the message of the Day of the Dead is that the dead don’t have to leave us; that only the ones we forget are truly dead. For me, it’s a way to bring my dad back and give him another send-off. It’s why I built my first-ever Day of the Dead altar at home in Boston this week. It’s a powerful reminder that while death is final in the physical sense, it’s up to us to keep the spirits of our deceased loved ones present — and there’s tremendous joy in that.

Marcela García is a Globe editorial writer. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.