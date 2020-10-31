Readers overflowing with anti-Trump sentiment

At his best, he’s an ineffectual fool to be flattered, handled, and managed by his advisers. Fearful of competence and expertise, he pushes them away. A draft-dodger, incapable of comprehending the sacrifices made by strong men, women, and families, he is unworthy of the military he nominally commands.

Donald Trump: Too soft to stand up to our enemies around the globe, who work for his reelection so as to continue to toy with him. Too weak to stand up for our allies, who once counted on us and now pity us. Too soft for the grinding work of governing. Too weak to protect the nation from the coronavirus, to which his administration surrendered months ago, taking with it the strong economy he inherited.

And at his worst? It’s been a long four years, but we may not have seen it all yet. Could he accept defeat, put the best interests of our democracy above his pride and ego, and resist the urge to burn down the house? That would definitely take a strong leader. I wouldn’t count on this president.

Michael L. Andresino

Milton





Weary of reading, and rereading, about Trump diehards

Once again, Globe readers are treated to a prominent article focused on the Trump voter (“In small-town Maine, Trump’s popularity proves durable,” Metro, Oct. 28). Too often we’ve been subjected to these looks at what many of us have long since stopped caring even slightly about. Trump supporters are proudly immune to facts and rational argument, despite the clear and very present damage his policies have caused. No news here.

More important, the story about Maine’s Trump diehards was displayed on the Metro front alongside an article describing how Trump, against logic and evidence, is falsely telling his supporters that doctors are deliberately falsifying the number of deaths from COVID-19 (“Doctors, Trump tussle over tally”). Meanwhile, in the first section of the same edition, a news story reports that 20 “former US attorneys — all of them Republicans — called President Trump ‘a threat to the rule of law in our country.’ ”

That Trump diehards would disregard both of those other stories is irrelevant, and not of interest to many Globe readers. Enough already. There are other parts of our diverse society, such as first-time voters, far more worthy of coverage.

Jeffrey Agnoli

Edgartown





President’s defamation of doctors marks another new low

Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that doctors and medical institutions have been inflating COVID-19 cases for their own enrichment is rightfully meeting with a “surge of criticism” (“Doctors, Trump tussle over tally,” Metro, Oct. 28). The fact that the president could conceive of such a scheme speaks volumes about his own character. Heroic medical professionals and other front-line responders are risking their well-being daily to combat a crisis Trump himself has fueled with his lack of a meaningful, effective response. All he seems to care about is extending his unfortunate tenure in the White House. Shameful barely describes his actions.

Jain Ruvidich-Higgins

Quincy





Donald Trump continues to spin impossible conspiracy theories at his rallies. The newest one, in Wisconsin, targets doctors and hospitals, basically accusing them of being morally corrupt and fraudulent. This is outrageous and very dangerous. His defamatory insinuations that doctors are falsely claiming other types of deaths as COVID-related are reprehensible and unforgivable. They’re also hypocritical, considering the five-star treatment he received at taxpayer expense for his own case of the coronavirus — treatment not offered to regular folks.

At a time when health care personnel are working grueling shifts with no end in sight, thanks to selfish, ignorant Americans, Trump decides it’s good for his campaign to disrespect and further demoralize physicians and other staff, some of whom are understandably hanging on by a thread.

How much lower can the president go? Sadly, plenty.

Cynthia Jaquith

Bolton





‘It’s the planet, stupid’

In the latest of a litany of political power plays, a Trump political appointee has demoted the chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Craig McLean, and installed two political appointees, both critical of climate science, in his place (“NOAA chief scientist removed,” Page A8, Oct. 28). This is grim news.

In 1992, James Carville, a strategist in the Bill Clinton presidential campaign, coined the term, “It’s the economy, stupid.” In 2019, political cartoonist René Cattin put a new spin on the phrase with a cartoon of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg making a revision: “It’s the planet, stupid.”

Climate is the number one issue on the ballot. Vote as if the future of our planet depends on you.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont





A deeper swamp

The Trump administration continues to populate high positions in science-based agencies with political operatives who are ideologically opposed to the purposes of the agencies they control (“NOAA chief scientist removed”). The president who vowed to “drain the swamp” four years ago has done no such thing.

He’s appointed numerous executives from Goldman Sachs to the Treasury and Federal Reserve. He’s filled the Environmental Protection Agency with former lobbyists for the coal industry. His judiciary appointments pass muster with the Federalist Society, which is funded by right-wing foundations dedicated to deregulation and untrammeled markets.

He’s finally gotten around to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, where a climate change skeptic from the Cato Institute has been installed as chief scientist. The Cato Institute was cofounded by Charles Koch, and he retains broad influence over the libertarian think tank.

For decades, Koch has orchestrated campaigns to suppress and discredit climate science so that his fossil fuel empire can prosper. Trump is Koch’s useful idiot, gladly acceding to the subversion of government agencies that were created to protect the people. The swamp is deeper than ever.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge





Lifelong Republicans vote blue

We are both lifelong Republicans who have voted for the Biden-Harris ticket as well as for the Democrats running for the US Senate and the House of Representatives in South Carolina.

Four years ago, our choice was the Libertarian ticket of Gary Johnson and Bill Weld. This time the choice is even more obvious. Donald Trump is unfit to remain as president, and Joe Biden is totally qualified to be the leader of the free world.

The difference between the two presidential candidates is so clear that we did not agonize over the decision. And we made our choices for Congress to right the wrongs of the past four years.

Nancy and Don Dwight

Bluffton, S.C.

Nancy Sinnott Dwight was vice chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party in 1975 and later became executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Donald R. Dwight was lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, under Frank Sargent, in the early 1970s.



